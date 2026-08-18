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‘You fired so many BrahMos missiles, now stop’: Pakistan begged for ceasefire, Operation Sindoor documentary claims

The film details India’s account of the strikes, air operations and ceasefire talks. Pakistan’s military disputes the narrative and says India is rewriting the events.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 07:25 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 07:25 PM IST
‘You fired so many BrahMos missiles, now stop’: Pakistan begged for ceasefire, Operation Sindoor documentary claims
Image Credit: (Photo: ANI)

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‘You fired so many BrahMos missiles, now stop’: Pakistan begged for ceasefire, Operation Sindoor documentary claims
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