/‘You fired so many BrahMos missiles, now stop’: Pakistan begged for ceasefire, Operation Sindoor documentary claims

New Delhi: A documentary aired by Discovery channel lays out India’s account of the May 2025 military confrontation with Islamabad, including claims that Pakistani forces sought a ceasefire after sustaining heavy damage.
Titled ‘Declassified: Operation Sindoor’, the documentary features interviews with India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and senior military officers. It claims Pakistan sought a ceasefire after suffering heavy damage to its military installations.
Former Indian Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai says in the documentary that his Pakistani counterpart contacted him seeking a halt to the fighting. "You fired so many BrahMos missiles at us. You should be satisfied by now. Why don’t we stop this war?" he recalls the Pakistani officer as saying.
Doval says Pakistan repeatedly sought an end to the fighting. "They requested us again and again. They said, ‘Enough is enough. You have caused a lot of damage. Now agree to a ceasefire,’ and we accepted it," he says.
According to the documentary, Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir contacted US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who subsequently spoke to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Rubio was asked to have the Pakistani and Indian DGMOs speak directly to each other.
The documentary says India launched missile strikes on Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir during the night of May 6-7, following the April 2025 Pahalgam attack in which 26 tourists were killed. India described the strikes as a response to the attack, while Pakistan has denied involvement in it.
Pakistan named its subsequent military response ‘Operation Bunyan al-Marsus’.
The documentary also recounts the air operations following the initial strikes. Former Indian Air Force Vice Chief Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari says, "Within the next 15 to 20 minutes, 40 to 50 aircraft from both sides were in the air."
Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, then commander-in-chief of the South Western Air Command, says, "We were keeping a close watch in the air so that none of their aircraft could enter this side of the border or bomb us while operating from their airspace."
"We had fired several surface-to-air missiles, which certainly caused some damage to the enemy," he adds, saying that Pakistani aircraft returned after around two hours.
The documentary does not mention alleged losses of Indian aircraft during that night. Pakistan had claimed on May 7, 2025, that it had shot down six Indian aircraft. In June 2025, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan told Bloomberg TV, "The important thing is not whether jets were shot down or not, but why they were shot down."
The documentary also repeats India’s claims that more than 100 militants were killed and that militant camps, Pakistani air bases and air defence systems were targeted. India had also claimed that five Pakistani fighter jets and one larger aircraft were destroyed, a claim Pakistan’s defence minister denied, saying, "Not a single Pakistani aircraft was targeted or destroyed."
Pakistan’s military has rejected the account as "false, contested and propaganda-based". In a statement on X, its Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, "Instead of accepting defeat in a failed campaign, India has decided to rewrite history in its own colour."
It accused the filmmakers of creating "highly dramatic, one-sided and false narratives" and presenting them as a documentary.
The ISPR also questioned what it called a contradiction in India’s account of Operation Sindoor. It said New Delhi had earlier claimed to have identified three alleged perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack, who were killed on July 28, 2025, 82 days after Operation Sindoor.
“But the documentary claims that the operation was launched as ‘punishment’ for the Pahalgam incident,” the ISPR said.
It asked, "If the alleged perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack were killed on July 28, India must explain whom it punished on May 7, 2025, as it claims."
Pakistan also rejected India’s claim of "100 per cent success", saying its retaliatory operation struck 26 military targets in India, including installations it said had been used to target Pakistani civilians.
The ISPR described the documentary as an attempt to portray "a military blunder as a success".
India has not so far responded to the Pakistani military’s allegations.
The documentary was produced by Sparkle Works Films for Warner Bros Discovery. Its introductory video has been released by Discovery Channel India and Discovery+ India, while clips have also circulated on social media.
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