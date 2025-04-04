'You Have Already Surrendered To Delhi': PDP President Mehbooba Mufti Criticises NC Government

People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti launched a scathing attack on the ruling National Conference (NC) on Friday, accusing the party of prioritizing bureaucratic power struggles over pressing concerns affecting the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking to reporters, Mufti expressed her discontent with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's administration, describing it as a "surrender" to New Delhi and a failure to address critical issues such as youth incarceration, employee terminations, and rampant unemployment.

Mufti's remarks came in response to the emergency meeting chaired by Abdullah, during which the National Conference maintained that the Omar Abdullah government aims to avoid confrontation with the central government, but that the Lieutenant Governor (LG) should also stay within limits. "Nobody wants a confrontation with Delhi," Mufti said, adding "but you have already surrendered. You are afraid to even talk about the issues for which people voted for you."

The PDP president highlighted the stark contrast between the government's focus on bureaucratic transfers specifically the recent transfer of officials and the dire circumstances facing the youth of the region.

"Did the people of Jammu and Kashmir vote for these issues? Is the transfer of Patwaris a significant concern, or are our youth rotting in jails? These are the real problems we should be discussing," she said.

Mufti criticised the NC for convening meetings over minor administrative matters while neglecting the plight of daily wage workers and employees who have faced termination. "When employees from the department headed by the CM were terminated, Abdullah remained silent. But now, they gather to discuss who will transfer Patwaris," she said, questioning the priorities of a government that has received a substantial mandate from the electorate.

The PDP president urged the NC to take a stand on issues that truly matter to the people, rather than engaging in trivial disputes over bureaucratic authority. "This is not a good thing for a government that has received such a huge mandate. It feels like a joke with the mandate that people have given them," Mufti added.