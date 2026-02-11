'You have sold 'Bharat Mata, have you no shame': Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over India-US trade deal

Criticising the Centre over the India-US interim trade agreement, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the government of compromising national interests, asking whether it was “not ashamed of selling India” and alleging that it had effectively “sold Bharat Mata.”

While speaking in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said that the government itself has admitted that the world is witnessing turbulence, with decline of a unipolar world, rising geopolitical conflicts, and the weaponisation of energy and finance. Despite this recognition, he alleged that the government has allowed the United States to leverage energy and financial systems in ways that negatively impact India.

"You yourself admit that we are facing a global storm -- that the era of one superpower is over, that geopolitical conflicts are intensifying, and that energy and finance are being weaponised. Yet, despite acknowledging this reality, you have allowed the United States to weaponise energy and financial systems in ways that impact us. When America says we cannot buy oil from a particular country, it effectively means our energy security is being dictated externally -- that energy itself is being weaponised against us. Are you not ashamed of this? I am saying you have compromised India's interests. Have you no shame in what you are doing? It is as though you have sold 'Bharat Mata'," said Rahul Gandhi.

While continuing his attack on PM Modi, he further said he did not think the Prime Minister would "sell India" under normal circumstances, claiming external pressure was being exerted on him.

He alleged that fear was evident in the Prime Minister’s eyes and referenced the “Epstein files” being sealed, implying the presence of undisclosed pressures.

"The interesting thing is that I know that the Prime Minister would not sell India under normal circumstances. You know why he sold India? Because they are choking him. They have got a grip on his neck... We can see fear in the eyes of the Prime Minister. There are two things- first, Epstein. 3 million files are still locked up," said Rahul Gandhi.

Highlighting concerns over tariffs, Gandhi noted that the average rate had surged from about 3% to 18%, a sixfold increase. He added that US imports into India are expected to rise from $46 billion to $146 billion. Describing the situation as “absurd,” he alleged that India was agreeing to increase imports by nearly $100 billion annually without securing any firm reciprocal commitments.