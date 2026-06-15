/'You have to raise your voice louder': Rahul Gandhi appeals youth to join June 17 Kota protest against exam paper leaks

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday urged students and young job aspirants to participate in the "Students' Echo" (Chhatron Ki Goonj) protest in Kota on June 17. The Leader of Opposition accused the government of failing India's youth due to repeated exam paper leaks, cancelled examinations, and delayed recruitment processes.
On X, Congress leader said that in today’s India, young people are being “punished for daring to dream” and that hard work no longer guarantees success. He described every paper leak, cancelled examination, and stalled recruitment drive as a systemic failure and a blow to the dreams of millions of students and job seekers.
Acknowledging the frustration and anger among the youth, he said that when the government refuses to listen, people must raise their voices louder. He urged students to come together in Kota and make their concerns impossible to ignore.
देश के हर युवा से मेरी एक बात - आज इस देश में मेहनत का फल नहीं, सपने देखने की सज़ा मिलती है।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 15, 2026
हर पेपर लीक, हर रद्द परीक्षा, हर अधूरी भर्ती - सिर्फ़ सिस्टम की विफलता नहीं, लाखों सपनों पर प्रहार है।
मैं जानता हूँ आप थक चुके हैं। ग़ुस्से में हैं। पर याद रखिए - जब सरकार सुनने को… pic.twitter.com/5DDromfxmR
"Let's come together and become a roar that can't be ignored. Starting from Kota, then reaching every corner of the country," Gandhi said, calling the campaign as a fight for the future of India's youth.
The Congress has made examination irregularities, paper leaks, and delays in government recruitment a major political issue, holding the Central government accountable for the problems faced by students and job aspirants. Rahul Gandhi affirmed that he stands firmly with the students in their struggle for fair opportunities and employment.
The protest is scheduled to take place on June 17 at Shri Ram Rangmanch, Dussehra Maidan in Kota, marking the launch of the nationwide outreach campaign titled "Save Education, Save Your Future."
Following its Kota debut, the campaign will continue its journey across the country with events planned in Allahabad on July 10, Patna on July 11, and Delhi on July 14.
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