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  • /'You have to raise your voice louder': Rahul Gandhi appeals youth to join June 17 Kota protest against exam paper leaks

'You have to raise your voice louder': Rahul Gandhi appeals youth to join June 17 Kota protest against exam paper leaks

The protest is scheduled to take place on June 17 at Shri Ram Rangmanch, Dussehra Maidan in Kota, marking the launch of the nationwide outreach campaign titled "Save Education, Save Your Future." 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 05:06 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 05:06 PM IST
'You have to raise your voice louder': Rahul Gandhi appeals youth to join June 17 Kota protest against exam paper leaks
Image Credit: (Image Credit: ANI)

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