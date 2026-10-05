/'You need to create fear in minds of anti-social elements': Supreme Court tells Delhi Police amid rising rape cases

The Supreme Court on Monday called for a stricter and more effective policing strategy in Delhi to deter “anti-social elements” from committing sexual offences against women and children. The court emphasised that policing must be strong enough to create a sense of fear among potential offenders and prevent such crimes.
The observations came days after the court took note of a recent series of sexual assault cases reported from various parts of the wider National Capital Region (NCR). During the hearing, the bench told the Delhi Police that effective deterrence was crucial and stressed the need to strengthen policing and enforcement on the ground.
“You need to create a fright, a fear in the mind of a man who is prone to commit such officers”, the bench told Delhi Police.
Justice Pardiwala emphasised that potential offenders must be made aware that any attempt to commit a crime would result in severe consequences.
“Unless you don’t create such fright in the minds if the criminals ki ab kuch kiya toh mar jayengey (if we commit such a crime we will die) you will not be able to prevent such crimes” says Justice JB Pardiwala in a suo moto case that the Supreme Court initiated over the increasing rape cases and other crimes against women in Delhi.
“Unless you don’t create such fright in the minds if the criminals ki ab kuch kiya toh mar jayengey (if we commit such a crime we will die) you will not be able to prevent such crimes” says Justice JB Pardiwala in a suo moto case that the Supreme Court initiated over the increasing rape cases and other crimes against women in Delhi. “You need to create a fright, a fear in the mind of a man who is prone to commit such officers”, the judge said. The Supreme Court has told Delhi police to be harsh if needed. Be very harsh, and there will be people who will talk about Article 21 (Right to Life), referring to human rights groups who advocate against mistreatment of criminals. The Court said the authorities can be inconsiderate of such groups and can be very harsh in cracking down on dastardly criminals who commit rape.— ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2026
The bench also said that the police should not shy away from taking strict action whenever the circumstances demand it.
"Do not hesitate to be a little more harsh and strict. Be very harsh, and there will be people who will talk about Article 21 (Right to Life), but you have to do your duty," the court told Delhi police.
The top court also stressed that women in Delhi should be able to use public spaces and public transport without fear, directing the Union government and Delhi Police to implement effective measures to strengthen women’s safety in the national capital.
“We must ensure every woman in NCT Delhi feels safe, whether walking at 10 PM or travelling by metro or road,” a bench said.
The court’s intervention comes against the backdrop of a series of cases involving women and minors across the National Capital Region. On September 28, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the incidents, including the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji, the alleged gang rape of a minor in Swaroop Nagar, and the alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl on a bus travelling from Greater Noida to Delhi.
The bench observed that public places such as parks, roads and buses could not be permitted to turn into “zones of high risk”. It also questioned whether adequate lessons had been learnt from the 2012 Nirbhaya case. The court further connected the issue of public safety with the fundamental right to live with dignity and free from violence, guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.
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