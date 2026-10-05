/'You need to create fear in minds of anti-social elements': Supreme Court tells Delhi Police amid rising rape cases

“Unless you don’t create such fright in the minds if the criminals ki ab kuch kiya toh mar jayengey (if we commit such a crime we will die) you will not be able to prevent such crimes” says Justice JB Pardiwala in a suo moto case that the Supreme Court initiated over the increasing rape cases and other crimes against women in Delhi. “You need to create a fright, a fear in the mind of a man who is prone to commit such officers”, the judge said. The Supreme Court has told Delhi police to be harsh if needed. Be very harsh, and there will be people who will talk about Article 21 (Right to Life), referring to human rights groups who advocate against mistreatment of criminals. The Court said the authorities can be inconsiderate of such groups and can be very harsh in cracking down on dastardly criminals who commit rape.