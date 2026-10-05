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'You need to create fear in minds of anti-social elements': Supreme Court tells Delhi Police amid rising rape cases

The Supreme Court urged the Delhi Police to adopt stricter and more effective policing to deter sexual crimes against women and children, stressing the need for strong on-ground enforcement.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 01:19 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 01:32 PM IST
'You need to create fear in minds of anti-social elements': Supreme Court tells Delhi Police amid rising rape cases
Image Credit: ANI

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