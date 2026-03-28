'You’re terrorist...Iran war happened because of people like you': Bengaluru Professor's outburst against student

A professor at a private university in Bengaluru has been suspended after allegedly referring to a Muslim student as a “terrorist” multiple times during a classroom session, sparking widespread outrage after a video of the incident circulated on social media.

The episode reportedly took place on 24 March at the university’s campus on Banashankari Ring Road. It came to light when a video recorded by a student went viral online, drawing sharp criticism from students, organisations, and members of the public.

"Sharm nahi aati, tumko (Do you feel no shame)," the professor, wearing a half-sleeved shirt with a check pattern, is heard shouting across the classroom in a video, according to an NDTV report.

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"I thought I would be very calm today," the professor added.

According to allegations, Professor Dr Muralidhar Deshpande singled out a student identified as Affan during a lecture attended by around 60 students, repeatedly calling him a “terrorist”, reportedly at least 13 times. He is also accused of making several derogatory remarks, including statements such as “Iran war happened because of people like you,” “Trump will take you away,” and “You are idiots, you will go to hell.”

The footage shows the professor allegedly directing these comments at the student, creating what many described as a humiliating and hostile classroom environment. The incident has been widely condemned, with critics calling it an instance of religious discrimination and hate speech within an academic setting.

Further concerns have emerged following allegations that CCTV footage from the classroom, which could have served as crucial evidence, was deleted. Questions have also been raised after reports that some students who supported the victim were suspended, with the stated reason being “talking during class”.

Sources indicated that while the professor submitted a written apology to the administration, no direct apology was made to the student. It is understood that the department head apologised on his behalf, while there are also claims that the student faced indirect pressure.

Student organisations, including the National Students’ Union of India, have filed complaints, describing the incident as “religious hate speech” and calling for strict action.

Following the backlash, the university administration suspended Professor Deshpande and announced that an internal enquiry had been initiated. The incident has intensified calls for stronger safeguards to ensure accountability and prevent discrimination in educational institutions.

(With IANS inputs)