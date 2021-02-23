You represent the aspirations of 130 crore people: PM Narendra Modi tells students at IIT Kharagpur

Kharagpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told students at the IIT Kharagpur convocation ceremony that they represent the aspirations of 130 crore people of

"You represent the aspirations of 130 crore people,'' PM Narendra Modi said while addressing the 66th convocation ceremony of the IIT Kharagpur. "You have to become startups to bring about change in the lives of people,'' PM Modi said. The event began at 12:30 PM today via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister said this while addressing the 66th convocation of IIT Kharagpur during which West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Union Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre were also present on the occasion.

"India of the 21st century has changed. Now, the IIT is not just the Indian Institute of Technology, but 'Institute of Indigenous Technology'. Students should have self-confidence, self-awareness and selflessness,'' the PM said while interacting with the students of the IIT-Kharagpur via video conferencing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also inaugurated Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur on Tuesday. The super-speciality hospital has been set up by IIT Kharagpur with support from the Ministry of Education.

"The institute is inspired by the vision of the Prime Minister that the future of India will be shaped by investment in science and innovation and driven by its research talent. This hospital thus is a product of the fusion between technology and healthcare," read an official statement.

The hospital will focus on robust Biomedical, Clinical and Translational Research, the development of remote diagnostics, telemedicine, teleradiology along with research in drug design and delivery.

The MBBS programme in the institute is expected to start from the academic year 2021-22 in addition to postgraduate and doctoral programmes. (ANI)

