People in today’s day and age are seen experimenting with food and exploring their creative side to come out with creations that grab eyeballs. In the series of such innovative creations, a man came up with an idea to combine chicken tikka with chocolate. The video of this innovative creation has gone viral on social media. It has been shared by a user on Instagram and has left foodies stunned.

In the beginning of the video, the creator was seen sprinkling food colouring into a chocolate mold. Things suddenly take a turn after he layers melted white chocolate over the mould and fills it with chicken tikka.

The end product is revealed to the viewers after the mould is sealed with an extra layer of chocolate and frozen for a few hours. In the video, the creator is seen tasting his culinary experiment on camera. “What are your thoughts on Chicken Tikka Chocolate?” the caption of the post reads.

The original video, shared by a German-based restaurant owner from Punjab, called the dish "Dubai's Schokolade Chicken Tikka Masala." The comments section of the post was flooded with reactions and opinions, with the majority of users left in shock and disbelief.

“Just one question—WHY?” a user wrote. “Omg nein,” wrote another. A user was left so irritated by the creation that he wanted the creator to be jailed for this. "You should be jailed for this, very irritating," the user wrote. “What did I do to deserve seeing this, plsss,” a user wondered. Despite the outcry, the video amassed millions of views.