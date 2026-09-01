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  • /'You will be killed shortly': Chirag Paswan receives death threat via post

'You will be killed shortly': Chirag Paswan receives death threat via post

Alok Kumar, Additional Private Secretary to Union Minister Chirag Paswan, said the matter concerned the personal security of the Union Minister, who is currently under Z-category security cover provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 05:49 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 05:49 PM IST
'You will be killed shortly': Chirag Paswan receives death threat via post
Image Credit: Image: X/ Chirag Paswan

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'You will be killed shortly': Chirag Paswan receives death threat via post
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