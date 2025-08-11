Advertisement
KEIR STARMER

'You Will Face Detention And Return': Starmer Issues Warning For Illegal Immigrants

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned illegal entrants will face detention and return, while foreign criminals exploiting the immigration system will be deported swiftly. He pledged to end prolonged stays during appeals and enforce rapid removal for lawbreakers.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2025, 06:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'You Will Face Detention And Return': Starmer Issues Warning For Illegal ImmigrantsImage: ANI

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday issued a stern warning to those entering the country unlawfully, declaring that illegal entrants will face detention and be returned.

In a post on X, Starmer said, "If you come to this country illegally, you will face detention and return. If you come to this country and commit a crime, we will deport you as soon as possible."

Earlier, Starmer stated that foreign criminals have long taken advantage of Britain’s immigration system.

"For far too long, foreign criminals have been exploiting our immigration system, remaining in the UK for months or even years while their appeals drag on." he said on X

"That ends now. If foreign nationals break the law, they will be deported at the earliest opportunity," he added.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

