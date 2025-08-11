'You Will Face Detention And Return': Starmer Issues Warning For Illegal Immigrants

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday issued a stern warning to those entering the country unlawfully, declaring that illegal entrants will face detention and be returned.

In a post on X, Starmer said, "If you come to this country illegally, you will face detention and return. If you come to this country and commit a crime, we will deport you as soon as possible."

Earlier, Starmer stated that foreign criminals have long taken advantage of Britain’s immigration system.

"For far too long, foreign criminals have been exploiting our immigration system, remaining in the UK for months or even years while their appeals drag on." he said on X

"That ends now. If foreign nationals break the law, they will be deported at the earliest opportunity," he added.