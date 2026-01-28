Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar lost his life in an aircraft accident in Baramati on Wednesday at the age 66.

After Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's death, an old video of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis resurfaced on social media, leaving many emotional.

The video dates back to a Maharashtra Assembly session in 2024, where Fadnavis was seen praising Ajit Pawar’s political journey. Addressing the House, Fadnavis had remarked that while some people referred to Pawar as a “permanent Deputy Chief Minister,” he wished him the very best and expressed confidence that Pawar would one day become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“Some people call Ajit Pawar a permanent Deputy Chief Minister, but I wish you the best. You’ll definitely become the Chief Minister one day,” Fadnavis had said. The remark has since gone viral, with many describing it as bittersweet in light of the tragic reports.

Reacting on X, one user wrote, “His dream of becoming Chief Minister will now remain unfulfilled. Life is fragile and hard for everyone.”

Known affectionately as 'Dada', Ajit Pawar stood out as Maharashtra's most dynamic political figure. His dedication showed in his habit of beginning work before sunrise. Across 45 years in politics, he maintained an influential presence in state affairs. Many viewed him as the NCP's primary strength and Sharad Pawar's natural heir.

Tragedy struck as Pawar traveled to Baramati for campaign events related to Pune's zilla parishad and panchayat samiti polls.

The private aircraft departed Mumbai at approximately 8 am. During its landing approach near Baramati airport, the plane went down 45 minutes into the flight. Flames and thick smoke rose from the destroyed aircraft.

The crash claimed all five lives aboard. DGCA records identify the other victims as Vidip Jadhav and Pinky Mali (personal security officer and attendant), along with pilots Captain Sumit Kapur and Captain Shambhavi Pathak.

Both PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah reached out to CM Fadnavis seeking information on the incident.

Pawar held Maharashtra's Deputy CM position longer than anyone else, completing six non-consecutive terms. His tenure included serving alongside Chief Ministers Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray, and Eknath Shinde.

His family includes wife Sunetra Pawar and sons Jay and Parth Pawar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of life in the Baramati plane crash incident.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said, "I am deeply saddened by the tragic plane accident that occurred in Baramati, Maharashtra. I share the grief of everyone who has lost their loved ones in this accident. I pray that the bereaved families are granted strength and courage during this difficult time."

President Droupadi Murmu mourned the loss, saying that Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will always be remembered for his significant contributions to Maharashtra’s development.

In a post on X, President Murmu said, “The news of the death of several people, including Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash in Baramati, Maharashtra, is deeply saddening. Ajit Pawar’s untimely demise is an irreparable loss. He will always be remembered for his significant contributions to Maharashtra’s development, especially in the cooperative sector.”

Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed grief over Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar demise and xpress my heartfelt condolences to the Pawar family.

In a post on X, Home Minister Shah said, "Hearing the news of the loss of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister and our senior NDA colleague, Ajit Pawar ji, in an extremely tragic accident today has left me deeply distressed. It is impossible to put into words how Ajit Pawar ji devoted himself over the past three and a half decades to the welfare of every section of society in Maharashtra. Whenever I met him, he would engage in detailed discussions on various issues concerning the interests of the people of Maharashtra. His passing is a personal loss for me as well, in addition to being a loss for the entire NDA family. I express my heartfelt condolences to the Pawar family. In this moment of grief, the entire NDA stands firmly with the bereaved Pawar family. May God grant the departed soul a place at His feet."

India has witnessed several aviation tragedies involving prominent figures. Gujarat's former CM Vijay Rupani perished in an Air India accident in 2025. General Bipin Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff, along with his spouse Madhulika, died when their helicopter crashed in 2021. Physicist Homi Bhabha's life ended in a 1966 commercial aircraft disaster.

Ajit Pawar lived from July 22, 1959, to January 28, 2026.