Young leaders Gaurvah and Gautam Malhotra lead All Seasons to make it fastest growing brand in India

Gaurvah and Gautam Malhotra - the young scions of Oasis Group put All Seasons on the super highway to success since 2017. The brand has been winning international accolades and awards within a short span of time and also has expanded its wings to international markets riding on the passion and vigour of the two young members of the family. With over 5 million units in sales across India and predominantly states of Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, J&K and union territories of Chandigarh and Delhi make up its biggest and the fastest growing market and also further expanded to Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Arunachal Pradesh.

In fact, the popularity of the brand branched out under Gaurvah and Gautam to international waters like USA, Canada, Spain ,Italy, UAE, Kenya, Australia, Nigeria really enjoy the taste of All Seasons soda and its popularity and demand is on the rise continuously. The All Seasons Soda signed legendary bolloywood actor Sanjay Dutt with strategy from the young team to make the brand more relevant and popular among the young India and brings in a global element as well.

Taking the rich legacy of established giant Deep Malhotra the two sons are youngest directors of the Group and have unleashed a slew of unique and bold efforts to take the Group to greater heights. Being young and extremely motivated, they have injected a fresh dose of energy into the already flourishing business – making All Seasons soda –India’s fastest growing brand. Under this young leadership All Seasons recently won the Monde Selection Gold Award (Belgium) for exceptional product experience. Monde Selection is an international and independent quality institute founded in Brussels and for more than 55 years now, a panel of renowned and experienced professionals evaluates products coming from around the world on a wide range of parameters. The brand has been on a winning spree in various categories across the USA, UK, China, Belgium, Australia, Germany and India and some of the other honors include Global Spirits Awards ( USA), World Spirits Award ( Australia), Berlin International Spirits Competition ( Berlin) and IWSC ( UK) among others.

In recognition of the Group’s commitment for exports especially to the African region, the Association of Chamber of Commerce and Industry in India (ASSOCHAM) has recently recognised and awarded two prestigious awards for the most outstanding achievement in food processing and the second award for the top performing SME in India – Africa food processing sector.

For more information on Oasis Group India, All Seasons and the groups other brands, please visit www.oasisgrp.in



