Young Men Attack Train Passengers For Social Media Fame In Bihar, Now Behind Bars

A disturbing video of young men pulling off a dangerous stunt on passengers on a moving train passing through Nagri Halt in Bihar has caught the Internet’s attention.

The viral video shows two men standing beside the railway tracks near Nagri Halt, armed with sticks. As the train passes by, one of them is seen waiting to strike passengers sitting on the footpegs near the train’s doors. As it speeds past, one of them takes aim and hits unsuspecting passengers sitting on the footboards near the doors. The latter half of the video features the accused in custody, all for reel videos. The entire act appears to be staged for a social media reel.

The incident prompted immediate action by the police. According to a video shared by the Railway Protection (RPF) on X, two men were arrested in connection with the incident.

Sharing the video on X, the RPF confirmed the arrests and stated that more suspects are being identified. “#RPF arrested 02 youths for attacking passengers in a viral video shot near #NagriHalt, Bihar, during the crossing of train. FIR registered, others are being traced. Investigation underway,” the RPF wrote.

Investigation underway.#RailwaySafety #BiharNews @rpfecrhq1 @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/YwquLQaImo — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) July 30, 2025

The video quickly garnered over eight lakh views, prompting a wave of reactions. “Great work by #RPF for taking prompt action. Such incidents must be dealt with firmly to ensure passenger safety,” a user wrote. “Good job by RPF arresting two for attacking passengers near Nagri Halt. Hope the ongoing investigation catches others involved in this violent incident,” another user commented.

“They could have killed the passengers, just for some entertainment. Should be hanged to set an example and future safety of passengers,” a third user reacted. “My brother got hit with stone while washing his hands near basin and one co passenger on his head with the deflected stone on anandvihar bgp vikramshila express at night 8-9,” a fourth user said.