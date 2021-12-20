हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jaya Bachchan

"Your bad days will come...": Jaya Bachchan's Rajya Sabha outburst on 12 MPs' suspension

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan today lashed out at treasury benches in Rajya Sabha over the issue of suspension of 12 Opposition MPs. "What is going on? This is terrible...  Aap logon ke bure din aayenge, (Your bad days will come)," Jaya Bachchan said in during her address in Rajya Sabha today.

Play

Jaya Bachchan, given time during the discussion on the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, started voicing her views on the issue of suspension of MPs.

As the presiding Chairman Bhuwaneswar Kalitha objected and asked Jaya Bachchan to stick to the topic, she lost her cool.

"We want justice. We don't expect justice from there (treasury benches) but can we expect it from you? How are you protecting the members of this house or the 12 members sitting outside? How are you protecting them?" Ms Bachchan said addressing the Chair.

As members from the treasury benches started interuppting, the actor-turned politician further lost her cool and said: "What is going on? This is terrible...  Aap logon ke bure din aayenge, (Your bad days will come)".

