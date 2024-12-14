Advertisement
RAHUL GANDHI

'Your Book Is Manusmriti..': Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP Over Savarkar’s Views On Constitution

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2024, 03:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday quoted VD Savarkar's controversial remarks on the Indian Constitution during a debate commemorating 75 years of its adoption. Gandhi took a sharp jibe at the BJP, accusing the ruling party of "ridiculing" their own ideological icon by talking about protecting the Constitution. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi said, “Savarkar, seen as an ideologue of the BJP and RSS, had said there is nothing Indian about the Constitution and that he preferred the Manusmriti to it.” He added that Savarkar had called Manusmriti a scripture “most worshipable” for Hindus after the Vedas.

Targeting the BJP, Gandhi remarked, "Nice that you say you are defending the Constitution, but I want to ask, do you stand by your leader’s words? Because when you speak about protecting the Constitution, you are abusing, ridiculing Savarkar." While acknowledging the historical and cultural depth of India, Gandhi stated, “The Constitution is a document of modern India, but it could never have been written without ancient India and her ideas.”

Gandhi likened current economic and social inequalities to the story of Eklavya, who was forced to sacrifice his thumb for his guru Dronacharya. “When you give Dharavi to Adani, you chop off the thumb of the small and medium businesses there,” he said.

He accused the government of neglecting farmers, referencing protests outside Delhi. “You have fired tear gas shells on farmers. The farmers are asking for fair prices, but you are cutting the thumb of that farmer,” Gandhi said.

The Congress leader also advocated for a caste census and removing the 50 percent cap on reservations, a move he claimed would bring greater social justice and equity to marginalized communities.

