'Your Fight Will Be My Fight': Tejashwi Yadav To Backwards, Tribal Community Ahead Of Bihar Elections

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections scheduled for later this year, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday emphasised that his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have always worked to bring backwards classes and traibals communities into the mainstream.

While addressing a public meeting at Chaurasiya, Yadav said, "Lalu Prasad Yadav and we all have always tried to bring all the people of the backwards classes or the tribal community into the mainstream."

Recalling Lalu Yadav’s political journey in the 1990s, Tejashwi also highlighted how his father never missed an opportunity to ensure inclusive political participation.

"In the 90s, there was not a moment when Lalu Prasad Yadav left any opportunity where people were not given the opportunity to participate in politics... Now you don't have to worry about anything because your problem is my problem. Your fight will be my fight," he added.