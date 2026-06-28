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  • /‘Your govt shot Ram devotees, have you seen your history’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath hits out at Akhilesh Yadav

‘Your govt shot Ram devotees, have you seen your history’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath hits out at Akhilesh Yadav

CM Yogi further alleged that the earlier Samajwadi Party government had taken action against Ram devotees, stating, "Your people shot at the Ram devotees. Your government shot them."
 

Published: Jun 28, 2026, 03:34 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 03:34 PM IST
‘Your govt shot Ram devotees, have you seen your history’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath hits out at Akhilesh Yadav
Image Credit: IANS

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