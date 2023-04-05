BJP, Congress Trade Barbs Over Kichcha Sudeep's Support To Karnataka CM

Karnataka Elections 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress today entered into a war of words over top Kannada film actor Sudeep Sanjeev, popularly known as Kichcha Sudeep, extending his support to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Bommai. While the Congress said that taking support from the popular actor shows BJP's bankruptcy in the state, the saffron party said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was accepting roses from actors a few months ago. Kichcha Sudeep today announced his support to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the poll-bound Karnataka, giving "star power" to the ruling BJP's campaign for the May 10 Assembly elections.

Congress Fires 'Bankruptcy' Jibe At BJP

Reacting to the development, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "A Film Star is free to choose whom to support, sometimes by IT-ED or otherwise. Bankruptcy of BJP in Karnataka is clear. As no one turns up to listen to CM Bommai & BJP leaders, they now rely upon Film Stars to draw crowd. People, not Film Stars, will decide fate of Karnataka."

BJP's Return Fire

The BJP did not waste its to remind Congress that Rahul Gandhi was accepting roses from an actress who is known to support anti-India forces. "Randeep Singh Surjewala, Your Dear Leader was going around accepting roses from an actress who is known to support anti-India forces. Now you are rattled because nationalist voices in the entertainment industry are choosing the BJP!" said BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai.

.@rssurjewala Your Dear Leader was going around accepting roses from an actress who is known to support anti-India forces.



Now you are rattled because nationalist voices in the entertainment industry are choosing the BJP! https://t.co/QTt3cpehZt pic.twitter.com/by6ItTOj7c — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) April 5, 2023

A 'Star-Power' Boost For BJP in Karnataka Polls

Sudeep, who has a huge fan following in the State and is one of the highest-paid actors in Kannada cinema, however, made it clear that he is neither entering politics, nor is he contesting the poll. The actor also indicated that he was not backing a party. Stressing his affection and respect for the Chief Minister and recalling that he stood by him during his difficult times and shared a very close bond with his family, the actor announced his support to Bommai.

Sudeep, best known for his performance in films such as 'Swathi Muthu', 'Kempe Gowda', 'Eega', and 'Pailwaan', hails from the Shivamogga district and belongs to Valmiki Nayaka community, the largest tribe in the ST category, in the State. Sudeep, 49, who has acted in movies in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, in addition to Kannada, said he would campaign for "some of the people he (Bommai) wants him to support. "I will go by what he (Bommai) wants, his requirements. I am not entering politics", he said.

Bommai, who was sitting next to him at the press conference, said he had told Sudeep that even though he is not joining the BJP, his campaigning is "necessary". When Sudeep says he is extending me support, it means along with me he would campaign for the BJP. "Sudeep doesn't belong to any party. He has come to support me, and the party I belong to," said Bommai.