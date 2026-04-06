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NewsIndiaYour 'matka' might be dirty: Simple steps to clean your earthen pot | Check
EARTHEN POT

Your 'matka' might be dirty: Simple steps to clean your earthen pot | Check

Cleaning an earthen pot does not require fancy products or complicated methods. With just a few simple steps, you can maintain its freshness and longevity. Check the steps to clean your earthen pots here: 

|Last Updated: Apr 06, 2026, 12:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Your 'matka' might be dirty: Simple steps to clean your earthen pot | Check Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik

Earthen pots, commonly known as ‘matkas,’ could be found in many Indian households during summer. Not only do they naturally cool water, but they also add a subtle earthy flavour that many people love. However, to keep your matka hygienic and functioning effectively, regular cleaning is essential. 

Notably, cleaning an earthen pot does not require fancy products or complicated methods. With just a few simple steps, you can maintain its freshness and longevity.

Check the steps to clean your earthen pots

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Step 1: Rinse and soak properly

Start by emptying the matka completely. Rinse it thoroughly with clean water to remove any loose dirt or residue. To loosen any buildup, fill the pot with warm water and let it soak for 15-20 minutes.

Do not use very hot or boiling water, as sudden temperature changes can cause cracks in the clay. This soaking process helps soften stains and makes the next step more effective. 

Step 2: Scrub with soft cleaners

Once soaked, gently scrub the inside of the matka using a soft brush. Avoid using metal scrubbers, as they can damage the inner surface. For cleaning, stick to natural ingredients. Gently scrub the walls and base of the pot in circular motions.

Do not use harsh detergents or chemical cleaners, as they can affect the taste and safety of the water stored later. After scrubbing, rinse the pot thoroughly 2–3 times to ensure no residue is left behind.

Step 3: Dry completely before use

Drying is a crucial but often overlooked step. After washing, place the matka upside down in a well-ventilated area. Let it air dry completely before refilling it with water.

Avoid drying it under direct, harsh sunlight for long periods, as excessive heat may weaken the clay structure over time. Proper drying prevents the growth of mold or bacteria inside the pot.

Once fully dry, your matka is ready to use again. Fill it with fresh drinking water and enjoy naturally cool, refreshing hydration.

Tips for maintenance

To keep your earthen pot in the best condition, clean it at least once every few days, especially during summer when it’s used frequently. Always use clean water and avoid storing old water for too long. If you notice cracks or a persistent smell even after cleaning, it may be time to replace the pot.

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