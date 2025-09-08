Your Phone Faces A Major Threat, Take Action Immediately: Govt Issues Urgent Warning For Millions Of Android Users

New Delhi: The government has issued a critical security alert for millions of Android users across the country. This warning follows a serious security bulletin released by Google highlighting multiple vulnerabilities in various Android versions.

Issued by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the alert states that these flaws could allow hackers to access sensitive data and even create conditions for denial-of-service attacks on devices.

Understanding The Threat

The CERT-In has classified this new risk as “high-severity”. According to the bulletin, vulnerabilities exist in key components of the Android ecosystem, including the framework, Android runtime, system, Widevine DRM, Project Mainline components, the kernel and ARM components.

Additional issues were identified in components from Imagination Technologies, MediaTek, Qualcomm and Qualcomm’s closed-source modules.

Google’s security alert also warns that some of these vulnerabilities have already been exploited by malicious actors.

Affected Android Versions

Google explicitly confirmed that all current Android versions are at risk due to these vulnerabilities. This means devices running Android 13, 14, 15 and even the latest Android 16 can potentially be exploited, putting personal data, credentials and other sensitive information at risk.

Protect Your Device

Google has already released security patches to address these vulnerabilities. Users are urged to install the latest patches without delay. These updates are not limited to Google Pixel devices but will also be rolled out to other major brands, including Samsung, OnePlus and Xiaomi over the coming days.

To protect your phone from this threat, follow these steps to install the September 2025 security patch:

Open your phone’s Settings .

. Navigate to System Update .

. Check for new updates.

Install the update and restart your device.

If your device has not so far received the update from the manufacturer, it may take a few days as Google has provided AOSP setups to companies to patch their respective versions.

CERT-In’s warning highlights the critical need for Android users in India to remain vigilant. Timely installation of these updates ensures personal data remains secure and prevents potential attacks exploiting these high-severity vulnerabilities.