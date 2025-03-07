‘Your Rants Mean Nothing...’: Annamalai Slams Stalin Amid Third Language Policy

The debate over the alleged imposition of a third language under the National Education Policy (NEP) in Tamil Nadu has escalated into a political clash between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

BJP Tamil Nadu Chief K Annamalai on Friday said that the party’s pro-NEP signature campaign had received a strong response from the public.

“Thiru MK Stalin, our online signature campaign through http://puthiyakalvi.in is supported by over 2 lakh people within 36 hours, and our on-ground signature campaign continues to receive an overwhelming reception across TN. As the TN CM, you seem visibly rattled, and your rants against the signature campaign mean nothing to us,” Annamalai posted on X.

He also criticized Stalin and the DMK, stating that the ruling party could not conduct a successful signature campaign against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

“Despite being in power, you couldn't carry out a signature campaign against NEET, and remember that your cadres had to throw the pamphlets in the dustbin after realising where they truly belonged. Thiru MK Stalin, stop swinging your paper word against the delusional Hindi imposition. Your fake Hindi imposition drama has already been exposed. It's unfortunate that you haven't realised it yet,” he added.

Annamalai’s remarks came in response to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who had earlier mocked the BJP’s campaign, calling it a “circus.”

“Now the BJP's circus-like signature campaign for the three-language formula has become a laughing stock in Tamil Nadu. I challenge them to make this their core agenda in the 2026 Assembly elections and let it be a referendum on Hindi imposition. History is clear. Those who tried to impose Hindi on Tamil Nadu have either been defeated or later changed their stance and aligned with DMK. Tamil Nadu will not tolerate Hindi colonialism replacing British colonialism,” Stalin wrote on X.

He also accused the BJP-led central government of imposing Hindi at multiple levels.

“From the names of schemes to awards to Union government institutions, Hindi has been imposed to a nauseating extent, suffocating non-Hindi speakers, who are the majority in India. Men may come, men may go. But even long after the dominance of Hindi is shattered in India, history will remember that it was DMK that stood as the vanguard,” he said.