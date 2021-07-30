हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Your thoughts will reverberate from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi invites suggestion for Independence Day speech

Several people have begun giving the PM suggestions in the comments section of the post.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (July 30) called for ideas and suggestions for his Independence Day speech on August 15, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“Your thoughts will reverberate from the ramparts of the Red Fort. What are your inputs for PM @narendramodi’s speech on 15th August? Share them on @mygovindia,” PMO tweeted.

 

Last year, PM Modi had similarly asked people for their ideas and suggestions on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that future progress and growth is dependent on the level of education and direction given to the youth today, as he announced that 14 engineering colleges of eight states are going to impart education in five Indian languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Bangla.

A tool has been developed for translating the engineering courses in 11 languages, Modi said during his address to the policy makers in the domain of education and skill development to mark the completion of one year of reforms under the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP).

The emphasis on mother tongue as the medium of instruction will instil confidence in the students from poor, rural and tribal backgrounds.

Even in elementary education, mother tongue is being promoted and the Vidya Pravesh programme launched on Thursday will play a big role in that, Modi noted.

