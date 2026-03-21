WATCH: 'You're my childhood crush since i was 15' | Son surprises mother with a majestic meeting with her hero

Viral: A video has been taking rounds on social media. In the video a man surprises his mother with her childhood crush, her childhood cricket hero. The video begins with a simple day out at gym turning into something unexpected and equally surprising.

In the video, the man shared special moment on Instagram, revealing how he carefully planned the surprise to fulfil a long held childhood dream of his mother's bucket list, saving the biggest reveal for the final moment.

A long-awaited moment

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The video begins by the man telling viewers that he was about to surprise his mother with someone she admired for years. The video then cuts to the view of gym, wherein the guy casually walked her in without any clue of what was about to happen.

Watch the video

When a long held dream came true

She looks unaware, until suddenly, Her childhood crush, Jonty Rhodes walked inside. Her reaction was unfiltered and shocking. For a moment, she froze, her expressions shifted into disbelief. Almost instinctively, she turned to her son, squealing, “My hero,” still trying to take it all in.

Rhodes stepped in with a warm hug, and she leaned into it, smiling, visibly overwhelmed. As they spoke, she shared that she had admired him since she was 15, her voice filled with excitement and years of quiet admiration finally coming to life.

Harshit soon joined them, explaining how often his mother had spoken about Rhodes and how much she looked up to him. The exchange unfolded naturally, Rhodes listened, smiled, and signed her jersey before handing it back as a keepsake. They shared another hug before parting, letting the moment linger.

The post, captioned “Making content to complete her bucket list,” hinted at the thought behind the surprise.

Netizens reactions

In the comment section, viewers focused on raw emotions. 'Lady luck getting ready for this season', a comment read. Seeing her happy and in full bliss, another comment read, 'The little girl in her is so happy'.

This is soo cute,Why am i tearing up!?, wrote another. Similarly there were more such comments that showed affection towards her mother.