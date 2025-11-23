Youth Found Dead In Kolkata Hotel; Police Probe Possible Foul Play

The body of a young man was recovered from a hotel room in the Kasba area of south Kolkata on Saturday, prompting police to investigate whether the death involved foul play or occurred under other circumstances.

Officers of the Kasba police station have begun an inquiry into the case. Soon after the hotel informed the authorities, a forensic team and the dog squad of Kolkata Police reached the spot. Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rupesh Kumar also visited the location to oversee the preliminary investigation.

According to police, the body was found in a fifth-floor room of a hotel in the Rajdanga locality of Kasba in the afternoon. Initial information indicates that three individuals had checked into the room on Friday night and stayed for some time. However, two of them reportedly left the hotel late at night and did not return. The body of the third man was later discovered in the same room.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Police identified the deceased as Adarsh Losalka (33), a resident of Dubrajpur in Birbhum district. It remains unclear when he came to Kolkata or whether he had been living in the city. Investigators are also trying to establish the identities of the two individuals who accompanied him to the hotel.

Police said they are questioning hotel staff to retrieve details submitted during check-in, including identity proofs, mobile numbers and CCTV footage. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause and time of death.

“The body of a youth has been recovered from a hotel in the Kasba area. A case has been registered. Investigation is underway to identify who was with him. The body has been sent for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death,” a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

This incident comes barely a month after the decomposed body of a young man, Rahul Lal, was found stuffed inside a box bed in a Park Street hotel room, raising fresh concerns over security and visitor verification procedures in several city hotels.