/Youth jumps to death from 43rd floor of Supernova building in Noida

A young man died by suicide on Saturday after allegedly jumping from the 43rd floor of the upscale Supernova building in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
The incident took place at the Aspire Tower of the Supernova society in Noida’s Sector 94. The impact of the fall was so severe that the victim’s body was severed into two pieces.
A sound resembling a bomb blast was reportedly heard in the complex following the impact.
According to reports, the young man was staying at an Airbnb in Supernova. A video showing him jumping from the building has also gone viral on social media.
His identity and the reason behind the suicide have not yet been disclosed. Police are investigating the incident.
Media reports, quoting an AC mechanic who allegedly tried to stop the man from jumping, said the youth had told him that he was depressed before taking the extreme step. The claim has not been independently verified.
A video of the incident, reportedly recorded by horrified residents below, has also gone viral.
In another suicide case reported last month, a first-year MCA student was found hanging in his room in Sector Alpha-2, under the jurisdiction of the Beta-2 Police Station in Greater Noida.
After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot, took possession of the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. Police officials, along with a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), also inspected the scene.
The reason behind the student’s suicide was not known at the time of filing the report.
According to police, the deceased was identified as Abhishek, son of Umesh Chandra, a resident of Nagla Khago under the Patyali Police Station area of Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj district.
Abhishek had been living at House No. 364, Block H, Sector Alpha-2. He had reportedly moved to Noida about a month before the incident and was pursuing a first-year MCA course through online classes.
(with IANS inputs)
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