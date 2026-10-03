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Youth jumps to death from 43rd floor of Supernova building in Noida

His identity and the reason behind the suicide have not yet been disclosed. Police are investigating the incident.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 02:41 PM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 02:41 PM IST
Youth jumps to death from 43rd floor of Supernova building in Noida
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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