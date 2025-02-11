YouTube Removes Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Video After Government Action And Public Outrage

YouTube has taken down a controversial video featuring podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, known for his BeerBiceps channel, following a government notice. The video, which aired on comedian Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent, sparked massive backlash for its obscene jokes, leading to multiple complaints and a police inquiry.

Government Action and YouTube’s Response

The Centre intervened after widespread outrage over Allahbadia’s remarks on the show. Kanchan Gupta, a senior advisor to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, confirmed on social media that the episode was blocked under government orders. A YouTube message now states, "Video unavailable… This content is not available on the country domain due to a legal complaint from the government."

The Controversial Remarks and Backlash

Allahbadia, with over 10.5 million YouTube subscribers and 4.5 million Instagram followers, faced criticism for a highly inappropriate question posed to a contestant:

"Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever?"

The remark led to a swift backlash, with social media users calling for stricter regulations on online content.

Apology and Police Inquiry

In response to the controversy, Allahbadia issued a public apology, admitting his comment was inappropriate. "Comedy is not my forte. I'm just here to say sorry," he stated.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have summoned Allahbadia and Samay Raina to question them about the incident. Officials have asked them to cooperate with the inquiry, though no date for their appearance has been specified.

Political and Public Reactions

The issue has drawn attention at the political level as well. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis commented, "Everyone has freedom of speech, but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others. There should be a dignified way of expressing ourselves."

The inquiry extends beyond Allahbadia and Raina, involving other participants in the episode, including YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani and social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, known as The Rebel Kid.

Stricter Regulations Ahead?

This incident has reignited debates over content moderation on digital platforms, with many calling for stricter regulations to prevent vulgar and inappropriate content from reaching audiences. With millions of followers, Allahbadia and Raina remain among the most influential content creators online, making the case even more significant in shaping future digital content policies.