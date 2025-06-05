YouTube Star-Turned Spy? Meet Another Influencer With 1.1M Fans Nabbed For Spying For Pakistan’s ISI

New Delhi: In a dramatic bust that has rocked the digital influencer world, the Punjab Police has arrested Jasbir Singh – the man behind the massively popular YouTube channel Jaan Mahal, boasting over 1.1 million subscribers. His alleged crime? Espionage.

According to authorities, Singh was allegedly working with Pakistan’s notorious spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), apart from filming videos for social media.

A resident of Mehli village in Punjab’s Rupnagar district, he was nabbed in Mohali by the Special Operations Cell (SSOC) of the Punjab Police. Investigators claim he had been in contact with a known ISI asset, Shakir alias Jatt Randhawa – an Indian-origin alleged operative working for Pakistani intelligence.

But the rabbit hole goes deeper.

Sources say Singh was also in touch with Danish, aka Ehsan-ur-Rahim – a Pakistani official previously posted at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi. Danish had been expelled from India over espionage charges. Despite this, Singh allegedly maintained links with him, adding another layer of intrigue to the already explosive case.

Even more startling are Singh’s repeated visits to Pakistan – not once, but three times – in 2020, 2021 and 2024. He even attended a high-profile "Pakistan Day" event at the country’s embassy in Delhi, where he was seen rubbing shoulders with Pakistani military officers and vloggers.

The police say Singh was closely connected to Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was also arrested just weeks ago on similar spying charges and accompanied her on some of these trips.

Acting swiftly on actionable intelligence, State Special Operations Cell (#SSOC), Mohali has unearthed a critical espionage network linked to Jasbir Singh, a resident of Village Mahlan, #Rupnagar.



Jasbir Singh, who operates a #YouTube channel called “Jaan Mahal,” has been found… — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) June 4, 2025

During searches of Singh’s digital devices, the police reportedly discovered more than 100 Pakistani phone numbers. Following Malhotra’s arrest, Singh allegedly scrambled to delete incriminating chats and contacts linked to ISI handlers but it was too late.

The arrests do not stop there. So far, seven people have been taken into custody as part of this deepening ISI-linked espionage network. The accused hail from Amritsar, Malerkotla and Gurdaspur, including individuals like Falaksher Masih, Suraj Masih and Sukpreet Singh. They are accused of leaking sensitive Indian military information to Pakistan.

A senior police official confirmed, “This is a well-coordinated espionage ring. Our investigations are ongoing, and we are closing in on every single individual connected to it.”

This sensational case has triggered alarm bells across intelligence agencies, raising concerns over how social media influencers are being lured into high-stakes international spy games.