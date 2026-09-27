/YouTuber flaunted gold and cash in reels, then thieves stole Rs 1 crore from her Nagercoil home

New Delhi: Her YouTube channel was a dazzle of gleaming gold jewelry and stacks of cash, a lifestyle laid bare for thousands of followers. But showcasing that fortune online left a trail no algorithm could protect.
Shortly after the latest video of the Kanyakumari-based YouTuber went live, thieves raided her Nagercoil home in a targeted heist and vanished with a staggering Rs 1 crore in valuables, proving that in the digital age, oversharing can carry a devastating real-world price tag.
The police are examining whether her social media posts gave the burglars information about the valuables kept at the house or the family's movements. Around 120 sovereigns of gold and diamond jewellery, along with Rs 50,000 in cash, were reported missing from the house of the influencer, Madhumitha, and her husband, Vinoth Kumar.
The burglary took place at their house in VIP Garden, Thammathukonam, near Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district. The couple had gone out shopping on Thursday (September 24) evening. When they returned, they found the house had been broken into and the locker opened. The police said the intruders entered through the rear side of the house.
Madhumitha has more than 4.5 lakh followers on social media and is known for lifestyle content. Her reels have included videos of gold jewellery, bundles of Rs 500 notes and expensive purchases. Some videos also showed cash being showered on her daughter.
Investigators are now looking at the content Madhumitha had posted online. The police are trying to establish whether the burglars had seen her reels and used information from them to identify the family's valuables or work out when the house would be empty.
One of her videos showed bundles of cash spread across a bed, while other posts featured her jewellery collection. The police are also checking posts about the family's shopping trips and outings.
An investigating officer told The Times of India that some of the videos disclosed where the family went to buy jewellery and details of their travel.
The police have not established that the burglars definitely acted after watching the reels. The social media angle is part of the ongoing investigation.
The couple had been away from home from around 5 pm on Thursday and returned late at night. After finding the house locked and noticing that something was wrong, they checked the property and discovered that jewellery kept in a bureau was missing. The rear door had been broken open.
The stolen jewellery includes around 120 sovereigns of gold along with diamond ornaments. The missing cash was reported at Rs 50,000. The police have put the total value of the stolen valuables at around Rs 1 crore.
Also known as a pavan or savaran, a sovereign is a commonly used unit for measuring gold in southern India. One sovereign equals eight grams, which puts 120 sovereigns at roughly 960 grams of gold. Some reports have put the gold loss at 118 sovereigns.
The case has been registered with Rajakkamangalam police. CCTV footage from the house and surrounding area is being examined to identify the suspects and trace their movements. Five special teams have been formed to catch those involved, according to the police.
One of Madhumitha's older reels is also part of the investigation. In the video, she said she knew how to protect her valuable belongings.
The police are checking whether information visible in her videos could have helped someone identify the house, the jewellery or the family's routine.
Investigators are also examining CCTV footage and other available evidence to establish how the burglars entered the property and how they left after taking the valuables.
The investigation is still underway, and the police have not publicly identified any suspect or confirmed that the burglary was carried out specifically because of the influencer's online posts.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.