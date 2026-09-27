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  • /YouTuber flaunted gold and cash in reels, then thieves stole Rs 1 crore from her Nagercoil home

YouTuber flaunted gold and cash in reels, then thieves stole Rs 1 crore from her Nagercoil home

The police have formed five special teams to identify those behind the Nagercoil burglary. Investigators are also examining the influencer’s social media posts, CCTV footage and the family’s movements to find out how the thieves gained access to the house.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 03:07 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 03:07 PM IST
YouTuber flaunted gold and cash in reels, then thieves stole Rs 1 crore from her Nagercoil home
Image Credit: (Photo: Screen Grab/YouTube)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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