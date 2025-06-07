YouTuber Jasbir Singh Sent To 2-Day Police Remand In Pak-Linked Espionage Case

Social media influencer Jasbir Singh, who was arrested by Punjab Police on charges of espionage, has been sent to two days of police remand by a Mohali court on Saturday.

"The police had asked for 7 days remand... We asked the police through the court what they did in 3 days. Today, he has been sent to a 2-day police remand," ANI quoted Jasbir’s lawyer as saying.

Jasbir, who runs a YouTube channel "JaanMahal Video" with over 11 lakh subscribers, was arrested by the Punjab Police's State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) on June 4 on espionage charges.

According to the Police, Jasbir is allegedly linked to a terror-backed espionage network involving Pakistani intelligence operative Shakir alias Jutt Randhawa.

The YouTuber is said to have maintained close contact with Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was arrested last month for spying, and Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a Pakistani national and expelled Pakistan High Commission official, ANI quoted police as saying.