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NewsIndiaYouTuber Salim Wastik arrested: Social Activist who changed his name after killing boy in 1995, arrested
SALIM WASTIK

YouTuber Salim Wastik arrested: Social Activist who changed his name after killing boy in 1995, arrested

A case was registered at Police Station Gokulpuri. Witnesses reported seeing the boy leave in a rickshaw with a tall man referred to as "Masterji." Police detained Salim Khan, who allegedly led investigators to a drain near Mustafabad where the body was recovered.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 25, 2026, 04:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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YouTuber Salim Wastik arrested: Social Activist who changed his name after killing boy in 1995, arrested Photo Credit: IANS

Delhi Police have arrested a man convicted of kidnapping and murdering a 13-year-old boy in 1995, nearly 25 years after he jumped bail and absconded. The accused, identified as Salim Wastik, 54, was apprehended from Loni, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, by the Anti-Robbery and Special Cell of the Delhi Crime Branch. He has been lodged in Tihar Jail.

The accused, originally known as Salim Khan, was working as a martial arts instructor at Ramjas School in Daryaganj, Delhi, when the crime took place. On 20 January 1995, his student Sandeep Bansal, 13, son of a local businessman, failed to return home from school. The family received a call the following day informing them of the kidnapping. A subsequent call demanded Rs 30,000 ransom, instructing the family to place the money in a bus bound for Baghpat near the Loni Flyover and warning them against contacting police.

A case was registered at Police Station Gokulpuri. Witnesses reported seeing the boy leave in a rickshaw with a tall man referred to as "Masterji." Police detained Salim Khan, who allegedly led investigators to a drain near Mustafabad where the body was recovered. A co-accused, Anil, surrendered before the court in February 1995. Personal belongings of the victim, including a watch, a school bag and a tiffin box, were recovered from his possession.

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Both accused were convicted in 1997 and sentenced to life imprisonment under Sections 302, 364A and 34 of the IPC. Salim was granted interim bail by the Delhi High Court in 2000 but failed to surrender. His conviction was upheld in 2011.

Over the following years, he changed his name to Salim Ahmed and later Salim Wastik, moving through Haryana and Uttar Pradesh before settling in Loni, where he ran a small business. His arrest followed a tip-off to Head Constable Mintu Yadav. A team under Inspector Robin Tyagi confirmed his identity through fingerprint matching and old records.

Wastik had come to public attention in recent months after travelling to Pahalgam following the April 2025 terror attack in which 26 tourists were killed. He recorded videos at the site condemning the attack and later publicly supported Operation Sindoor on social media and podcasts.

On 27 February, two men entered his residence and stabbed him 14 times. He survived after a month of treatment. The two accused, identified as Zeeshan and Gulfam, were subsequently killed in separate police encounters in Ghaziabad on 1 and 3 March, respectively.

Further investigation is ongoing.

(With IANS inputs)

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