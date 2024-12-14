Advertisement
CONSTITUTION

'You've Attacked Samvidhan..': Kiren Rijiju Slams Congress During Debate On Constitution In Lok Sabha

Kiren Rijiji slammed Congress in Lok Sabha during a debate to commemorate the 75th year of the adoption of the Constitution. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2024, 03:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'You've Attacked Samvidhan..': Kiren Rijiju Slams Congress During Debate On Constitution In Lok Sabha P.C- ANI

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday, accused the Congress party of altering the essence of the Constitution. This remark came while he was participating in debate on  on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution in the Lok Sabha.

Rijiju stated, "You have attacked the Constitution, you have changed the preamble to the Constitution. You have changed the very soul of the Constitution. Then how can you blame others?

Responding to allegations by the opposition that minorities are unsafe in India, Rijiju said that India remains a sanctuary for minorities facing oppression in other countries.  

"You know the condition of Pakistan, what happens in Bangladesh, you people know what has happened to Sikhs, Hindus, Christians in Afghanistan... if there is oppression against minorities or some problem arises, the first country where they come to seek protection is India. Then why is it said that there is no protection for minorities in this country?"  

He highlighted the plight of minorities in neighboring countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan, emphasizing India's role as a refuge.

Congress Questioned on Bharat Ratna for Ambedkar  

Rijiju criticized the Congress party for not awarding Dr. B.R. Ambedkar the Bharat Ratna during its rule. He questioned the party's commitment to honoring Ambedkar, stating,  
"You always mention Baba Saheb. You didn't give Bharat Ratna to Baba Saheb. After 1956, PM Nehru Ji was given the Bharat Ratna, and Indira Gandhi gave the Bharat Ratna to herself."

He noted that Ambedkar was eventually conferred the Bharat Ratna during V.P. Singh's government, which had BJP support, after Congress was defeated.  

75th Anniversary of Constitution  

The Lok Sabha initiated a two-day debate on December 13 to commemorate the 75th year of the adoption of the Constitution. The session saw fiery exchanges, including speeches from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.  

The first session of the winter Parliament began on November 25 but faced early adjournments due to disruptions. The winter session is scheduled to continue until December 20.

With inputs from ANI

