YSRCP Accuses CM Naidu Of 'Political Vendetta' Over Arrest Of Former Bureaucrats In Liquor Scam Case
YSRCP leaders accuse Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu of political vendetta after the arrest of two former bureaucrats linked to the Rs 3,200-crore liquor scam. Tensions rise as SIT probes the previous YSRCP regime.
Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has reacted sharply to the arrest of two former senior bureaucrats on charges relating to the alleged Rs 3,200 crore liquor scam, and accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of starting a campaign of political revenge against officials associated with the previous government.
