'Planned economic conspiracy': YSRCP demands CBI probe into TTD ghee price hike

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has launched a blistering counterattack against the Andhra Pradesh government, alleging that there is a 'larger economic conspiracy' behind the recent Tirupati laddu controversy. On Saturday, the party stated that the controversy over the purity of the ingredients used in the Tirupati laddus was a deliberate diversion to distract the public from the huge procurement scam that took place in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Speaking to the press, the state coordinator of the YSRCP, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, has demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the ghee procurement process that was initiated by the government.

Allegations of 'artificial' price inflation

The main argument that the YSRCP has raised is the sharp rise in the purchase price of ghee that is used to prepare the sacred Tirumala prasadam. Speaking to the press, Sajjala stated that the purchase price per kg of ghee increased from Rs 475 per kg to Rs 716 per kg since September 2024.

The party has stated that this fee is much higher than the general market rates and has raised serious questions about the transparency of the TTD’s dealings with finances. Sajjala asserted that the temple must handle public money with complete transparency.

Tender process under scrutiny

The YSRCP has stated that the tender terms were “tailor-made” to favor a particular set of vendors. The party has stated that brands such as Nandini, Sangam, and Indapur have benefited from the current tender terms.

To support the argument, the party has compared the prices with the prices charged by other retail brands:

Amul Ghee: Available at ₹525/Kg

Heritage & Indapur are selling the product at much lower rates compared to the rates fixed by the TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams).

Based on the above rates, the party has stated that the extra payment since September 2024 could be over ₹200 crores.

A 'political distraction' strategy

The opposition party has accused the chief minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, of intentionally spreading the news about the “presence of adulterated ingredients” in the products to distract the public from the government’s dealings with the tender.

Sajjala stated that the government used the adulteration issue debate to create a political distraction.

"The debate over the suspicion of adulteration was used as a political distraction," Sajjala claimed. He stated that the government deliberately shifted the focus toward targeting the erstwhile YSRCP government so that the public does not ask questions about the premium being paid by the temple body for the essential ingredients.

Demand for central accountability

The YSRCP leaders reiterated the need for an inquiry into the matter and stated that the truth behind the tendering process can be revealed only through a central inquiry. The party is adamant that the only way to ensure accountability and protect the sanctity of the temple’s finances from political and economic exploitation is through an honest and transparent inquiry by the CBI.

