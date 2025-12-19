Yunus Government Condemns Lynching Of Hindu Man In Bangladesh, Says 'No Place For Violence'

The Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh on Friday strongly condemned the lynching of a Hindu man accused of blasphemy, describing the killing as an act with “no place in a New Bangladesh” and vowing that all those responsible would be brought to justice.

The victim, Dipu Chandra Das, a young garment factory worker, lived as a tenant in the Dubalia Para area of Bhaluka Upazila in Mymensingh. Police said a group of residents accused him of making derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad and assaulted him at around 9 pm on Thursday, leading to his death.

“We deeply condemn the incident of beating and killing a Hindu man in Mymensingh. There is no place for this kind of violence in New Bangladesh. No one involved in this brutal crime will be exempted,” the interim government said in a statement.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Urging citizens to remain alert, the government warned that “some isolated terrorist groups” were attempting to spread violence and fear during a sensitive political period. It said acts of arson, intimidation and destruction were being unequivocally condemned.

“We strongly and unconsciously condemn all activities of violence, fear, fire and window destruction,” the statement said, adding that Bangladesh was passing through a historic democratic transformation and that any attempt to create chaos would not be allowed to derail the country’s path towards peace.

The killing came amid widespread unrest triggered by the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent figure in the July 2024 uprising that led to the fall of the previous government. Hadi, known for his anti-Sheikh Hasina and anti-India stance, died on Thursday from gunshot wounds sustained in an attack by unidentified assailants on December 12.

The interim administration said that honouring Hadi’s sacrifice required restraint, responsibility and a clear rejection of hatred and violence.

The government also expressed solidarity with journalists from The Daily Star, Prothom Alo and New Age, whose offices and staff were attacked during the unrest.

“To The Daily Star, Prothom Alo and New Age journalists, we want to say, we’re with you. We deeply apologise for the terror and violence you have suffered. The nation has witnessed your courage and tolerance even in the face of terrorism. An attack on journalists means an attack on truth. We assure you full justice,” the statement said.

With just two months to go before Bangladesh’s scheduled general election, Hadi’s death sparked immediate outrage, with thousands of supporters taking to the streets to demand justice and the arrest of those responsible. The protests quickly escalated, with arson attacks and vandalism targeting institutions perceived to be aligned with the former administration or foreign interests.

In Dhaka, mobs set fire to the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, trapping dozens of journalists inside. Protesters also attacked the residence of Bangladesh’s founding father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and several cultural centres.

The unrest has taken on a strong anti-India tone, with demonstrators alleging that Hadi’s attackers fled to India and calling for the closure of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.