Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Yusuf Pathan’s 14-Year land dispute: 500 sq metres as ‘gift’, 45% discount on rest in Vadodara, months after NDA switch

Yusuf Pathan’s 14-Year land dispute: 500 sq metres as ‘gift’, 45% discount on rest in Vadodara, months after NDA switch

The Gujarat government issued its resolution approving the proposed allotment on August 13. It reached the VMC on August 29, while Pathan withdrew his appeal two days later.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 04:18 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 04:18 PM IST
Yusuf Pathan’s 14-Year land dispute: 500 sq metres as ‘gift’, 45% discount on rest in Vadodara, months after NDA switch
Image Credit: Lok Sabha MP Yusuf Pathan. (IANS)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Yusuf Pathan’s 14-Year land dispute: 500 sq metres as ‘gift’, 45% discount on rest in Vadodara, months after NDA switch
2
3
4
5