Yuva Sathi Scheme Status 2026: How to apply online, documents required and eligibility for Rs 1,500 monthly aid
INDIA

Yuva Sathi Scheme Status 2026: How to apply online, documents required and eligibility for Rs 1,500 monthly aid

Yuva Sathi Scheme Status Online: The initiative aims to help beneficiaries manage basic expenses while they search for employment or explore self-employment opportunities.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2026, 06:22 PM IST
Yuva Sathi Scheme Status 2026: How to apply online, documents required and eligibility for Rs 1,500 monthly aid Image Credit: Freepik

Yuva Sathi Scheme Status Online: The West Bengal government has launched the Banglar Yuva Sathi Scheme to provide financial support to unemployed youth in the state. The scheme was announced by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and is expected to be rolled out from April 1, 2026. Applications will be accepted through special registration camps.

Under the Banglar Yuva Sathi Scheme, educated jobseekers aged between 21 and 40 will receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500. The initiative aims to help beneficiaries manage basic expenses while they search for employment or explore self-employment opportunities. The scheme was announced during the state budget. 

Banglar Yuva Sathi Scheme: Eligibility 

To be eligible for the West Bengal government’s Banglar Yuva Sathi Scheme, applicants must be permanent residents of the state and aged between 21 and 40 years. They should have completed at least Madhyamik (Class 10) or an equivalent level of education. The applicant must currently be unemployed and should not be receiving benefits under any other state welfare scheme, except for educational scholarships. 

Banglar Yuva Sathi Scheme: Features and payment method 

Under the scheme, eligible youth will receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500. The support will be provided for up to five years or until the beneficiary secures employment or starts self-employment, whichever comes earlier. Over the full period, the total assistance can reach a maximum of Rs 90,000. The amount will be transferred directly to the beneficiary’s Aadhaar-linked bank account. 

Banglar Yuva Sathi Scheme: Documents required 

Applicants will need to submit photocopies of several documents, including their bank passbook, identity proof, Class 10 certificate, and a passport-size photograph, among others. After submitting the application, they can track its status on the portal using their application ID or registered mobile number. 

Banglar Yuva Sathi Scheme: How to apply online 

Step 1: Visit the official website by going to the Banglar Yuva Sathi portal at banglaryuvasathi.gov.in or wb.gov.in/banglar-yuva-sathi.aspx.

Step 2: Register on the portal using your valid mobile number and verify it through the OTP sent to your phone.

Step 3: Fill in the required personal details, including your basic information, Class X marks, and Aadhaar-linked bank account details.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents, such as a passport-size photograph, Class X marksheet, and Aadhaar card.

Step 5: Review all the details carefully and submit the application to receive a unique application ID for tracking the application status. 

Banglar Yuva Sathi Scheme: How to track application status

After submitting the application, applicants can easily track the status of their Banglar Yuva Sathi application online. They can do this by entering their unique application ID or the registered mobile number on the official portal. 

