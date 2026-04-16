Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3038198https://zeenews.india.com/india/z-category-security-to-delhi-assembly-speaker-vijender-gupta-after-bomb-threats-breach-3038198.html
NewsIndiaZ-category security to Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta after bomb threats, breach
DELHI ASSEMBLY SPEAKER

Z-category security to Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta after bomb threats, breach

This decisive action comes after the Assembly Secretariat and the Speaker's office received approximately six to seven threatening emails via official channels. 

|Last Updated: Apr 16, 2026, 07:49 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Z-category security to Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta after bomb threats, breach(Image Credit: ANI)

Following a series of targeted bomb threats and a recent high-profile security breach, the security cover for the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Vijender Gupta, has been upgraded to the Z Category.

This decisive action comes after the Assembly Secretariat and the Speaker's office received approximately six to seven threatening emails via official channels. 

These threats, coupled with a recent security lapse where an intruder breached the Assembly gates and placed an unidentified object inside the Speaker's vehicle, have prompted an immediate and comprehensive overhaul of existing security protocols, according to the release.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Under the new Z Category security detail, Vijender Gupta will receive 24/7 protection from a specialised team. The upgraded measures include a dedicated escort car that will accompany the Speaker's convoy at all times. 

This security detail is led by a dedicated In-charge and supported by elite commandos to ensure constant surveillance and protection during all official movements and public appearances.

In coordination with security agencies, the Delhi Legislative Assembly premises are also undergoing a rigorous security fortification to ensure the safety of all members and staff. Automated boom barriers are being installed at every entry gate to facilitate mandatory, rigorous checks for all individuals and luggage entering the complex.

Furthermore, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Quick Response Team (QRT) with Vehicle has been stationed on-site to maintain a constant patrol within the premises and neutralise any potential threats immediately, the release stated.

The upgrade reflects a zero-tolerance approach to threats against democratic institutions. The Assembly Secretariat has confirmed that these measures are proactive and necessary to maintain the sanctity and safety of the legislative process.

 The safety of constitutional heads and the integrity of the Assembly premises remain paramount, and these upgraded measures ensure that the Delhi Legislative Assembly remains a secure environment despite recent attempts to disrupt its functioning, the release added. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Maharashtra
TCS Nashik HR Nida Khan missing; alleged link with Delhi blast adds twist
Auto news
Tesla deepens chip push, AI6 to be built on Samsung's 2nm process
hottest place
World's hottest place: Temperature recorded at SHOCKING level; It is in...
Shah Rukh Khan vs Preity Zinta net worth 2026
Shah Rukh Khan vs Preity Zinta: Who leads net worth in KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026?
Kashish Methwani
Meet Kashish Methwani who rejected Harvard, now serves in Indian Army
mobility
SpiceJet aircraft collides with stationary Akasa plane at Delhi Airport
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026
CBSE Class 12 result 2026: Expected date, previous year topper list
COVID variant Cicada
New COVID variant ‘Cicada’ spreading in US: Is it a new threat? Check symptoms
mobility
Indian Railways setting new benchmarks: PM Modi
IGI airport collision
IGI airport collision: Akasa Air, SpiceJet planes collide near Terminal 1