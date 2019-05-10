close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Zakir Naik

Zakir Naik accuses Enforcement Directorate of lying over his assets

Naik's rejoinder came two days after the ED filed a chargesheet before the Special PMLA Court`s Special Judge M.S. Azmi, accusing him of money-laundering.

Zakir Naik accuses Enforcement Directorate of lying over his assets
File photo

Mumbai: Absconding NRI tele-evangelist Zakir Naik on Friday slammed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleging that though he had no earnings he had transferred Rs 46 crore in a six-year period.

In a detailed statement, Naik said: "Why is the ED lying? When everyone - including all the government agencies - know that I have multiple businesses and revenue streams and my earnings have always reflected in the tax returns I have filed, why is ED lying about it?"

He sought to know "whether the pressure" is so huge that they (ED) had to resort to lies to achieve the goal set out by "their political bosses".

Naik's rejoinder came two days after the ED filed a chargesheet before the Special PMLA Court`s Special Judge M.S. Azmi, accusing him of money-laundering.

According to the ED chargesheet, Naik, an Islamic preacher, keeps travelling around the world with no "known sources" of income and yet he managed to transfer Rs 49.20 crore to his Indian bank accounts and that the total proceeds of the crime were around Rs 193 crore.

Tags:
Zakir NaikEnforcement DirectorateMS Azmi
Next
Story

CGBSE Board Result 2019 out! Class 10th, 12th result declared at cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in

Must Watch

PT2M35S

Dr Harsh Vardhan Singh on his challenges for Chandni Chowk seat