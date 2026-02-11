Zara Sochiye: If our food is a 'biological assault,' are we the consumers or the casualties?

Zara Sochiye: India is experiencing a "silent pandemic" caused by food adulteration and ultra-processed diets. This crisis is leading to a serious decline in human health, according to a study released today by Dr. Naval Kumar Verma, a Global Wellness (AYUSH) and Food Safety Expert.

The report warned that everyday staples, including milk, spices, meat, and packaged goods, have changed from being nourishing sources to causing biochemical stress. This shift is contributing to a rise in cancer, infertility, and metabolic diseases.

A systemic breakdown: From farm to plate

The study pointed out that food contamination in India is not just an isolated problem; it represents a failure within the modern supply chain. Scientific audits show that chemical residues, hormones, and industrial additives are now commonly found in household items.

"Food adulteration must be seen as chronic, low-dose poisoning," the report states. Independent investigations reveal growing concerns in these areas:

- Dairy: Adulteration in milk, paneer, and ghee.

- Produce: High pesticide residues in vegetables and fruits.

- The Non-Veg Chain: Antibiotics and heavy metals in eggs, poultry, and seafood.

The hidden dangers in non-vegetarian food

Dr. Verma's research emphasizes risks in the non-vegetarian sector that threaten human immunity:

- Eggs & poultry: Widespread use of hormonal growth promoters and excessive antibiotic use are leading to Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR). The WHO lists AMR as a top ten global health threat.

- Seafood risks: There are frequent reports of formalin and ammonia used as artificial preservatives in fish, along with heavy metal contamination like mercury, causing long-term neurological damage.

- Ultra-processed meats: Products such as sausages and nuggets are described as "metabolic disruptors", packed with trans fats and sodium, and are strongly linked to colon and gastric cancers.

The 'biological assault': How adulteration affects the body

The study goes beyond regulatory terms to outline how contaminated food affects the body at a cellular level. Chronic exposure to these toxins leads to a "biological assault," which is shown by:

- Endocrine disruption: Hormonal imbalances that can lead to infertility.

- Oxidative stress & DNA damage: Key triggers for the initiation of cancer.

- Gut microbiota alteration: Systematic damage to healthy gut bacteria caused by ultra-processed stabilizers and emulsifiers.

"Hospitals treat disease. Food policy prevents it," says Dr. Naval Kumar Verma. "Modern food brings inflammation and toxins that speed up biological aging and increase chronic diseases long before middle age."

The rise of lifestyle diseases in India

The WHO and ICMR acknowledge that India's rising obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease epidemic is tied to an unsafe food system. The report highlighted a troubling trend. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and hormone-related cancers are affecting younger people. The study refers to this crisis as environmental rather than genetic.

Expert recommendations: The path forward

Dr. Verma called for a change in national policy. He urged the government to view food safety as a key public health issue, not just a commercial product. The main recommendations include:

- Traceability: Mandatory tracking systems from farm to plate.

- Labeling: Clear warning labels on the front of packaged ultra-processed foods.

- AYUSH integration: Applying traditional food principles, focusing on seasonal eating and digestive health, to address modern microbiome damage.

Immediate action for consumers

While waiting for stricter regulations, the study encourages citizens to take protective steps:

- Focus on fresh, traceable, and minimally processed foods.

- Significantly reduce consumption of packaged and frozen meats.

- Choose antibiotic-free and responsibly sourced animal products.

India's public health future depends not only on medical progress but also on truthful food regulation and restoring the integrity of food.

