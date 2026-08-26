/Zee 24 Ghanta conclave: West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari unveils 3 big plans for state

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced a six-point plan for the state at Zee 24 Ghanta’s Mega Conclave ‘Sarkar 100 Din’ on Tuesday (August 25). The plan includes measures for reviving industries, reviewing government decisions and examining alleged corruption.
Held to mark 100 days of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led West Bengal government, the event brought together members of the state Council of Ministers, senior political leaders, legislators and other well-known personalities to talk about governance, jobs, welfare, education, security and tourism.
Adhikari said the first 100 days were too short to judge the government's overall performance and described the period ahead as a time to address problems inherited from the previous administration.
“Performance evaluation cannot be done in 100 days. Now is the time to heal the wounds. After coming to power, I saw that the previous government had left the state bankrupt. Now, Bengal has to become self-reliant,” he said.
A major announcement at the event was the formation of three specialised committees covering industrial closures, administrative and policy decisions and alleged corruption under the previous administration.
Industry, Commerce and Enterprises Minister Tapas Roy will head the committee looking into industrial closures and the preparation of a new industrial policy. Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta will head another committee dealing with alleged corrupt practices, while Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal will lead the panel examining policy decisions taken by the previous government.
The committees are expected to examine areas that the new administration has identified as important to its governance agenda. The move also places industrial revival and scrutiny of past decisions among the government's early priorities.
The chief minister also talked about the state's industrial history and recalled the circumstances surrounding Ratan Tata's decision to move the Tata Motors Nano project out of West Bengal. He said his government wanted to create conditions in which businesses could operate without disruption.
The industrial question has long featured in West Bengal's political debate, particularly around land, investment and employment. The new government's proposed industrial policy is intended to address these issues and encourage businesses to set up and operate in the state.
Security and border management also featured in Adhikari's address. He called for a stronger role for the Border Security Force (BSF) in areas along the state's international borders.
The chief minister also addressed developments at the Jadavpur University, including allegations involving anti-national slogans. He said he opposed any support for “extremist and Naxalite ideology at the university”.
Several ministers used the conclave to present their respective areas of work.
Tourism Minister Shankar Ghosh spoke about plans to develop West Bengal's tourism sector under the themes ‘Partnership in Progress’ and ‘Tourism for All’. The approach aims to create tourism opportunities and increase the sector's contribution to the state's economy.
Urban Development Minister Agnimitra Paul shed light on problems in urban administration and infrastructure. She highlighted the challenges of managing expanding cities and improving civic facilities.
Cabinet Minister Dilip Ghosh addressed the implementation of central welfare schemes in the state. The session looked at how these schemes are being delivered and their role in the state's welfare system.
The presence of the Council of Ministers gave the event a government perspective, with individual ministers addressing issues that range from tourism and urban development to welfare and administration.
Although the event was organised around the completion of the government's first 100 days, the sessions covered issues beyond its initial period in office. Industry, employment, welfare, education, national security and governance were among the main issues discussed at the event.
The conclave also gave the government a public platform to present its plans and explain the issues it intends to address. Political leaders, ministers and legislators took part in discussions that brought different aspects of West Bengal's policy and political landscape into one forum.
Zee 24 Ghanta used the event to bring political leaders and citizens into the same public forum. The broadcaster presented the Mega Conclave as a platform where policymakers could share their priorities and discuss issues affecting the state with a wider audience.
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