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  • /Zee 24 Ghanta conclave: West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari unveils 3 big plans for state

Zee 24 Ghanta conclave: West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari unveils 3 big plans for state

He announced three committees to examine industry, policy decisions and alleged corruption of the previous government.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 08:35 PM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 08:42 PM IST
Zee 24 Ghanta conclave: West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari unveils 3 big plans for state

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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