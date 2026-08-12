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Zee Bharat restages itself to capture the vibe of young India

New avatar brings news, culture, technology and conversations to a generation shaping India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat.

Published: Aug 12, 2026, 05:26 PM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 05:26 PM IST
Zee Bharat restages itself to capture the vibe of young India
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