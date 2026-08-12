/Zee Bharat restages itself to capture the vibe of young India

Commenting on the repositioning, Mr. Raktim Das, CEO, Zee Media Corporation Limited, said: “We are relaunching Zee Bharat in a completely reimagined avatar with Young India at its core. Designed as a social-first, digital-native, omnichannel news brand with a 24x7 streaming approach, the new Zee Bharat is built for audiences who seamlessly consume content across television, mobile, social media, connected TV and digital platforms. This transformation reflects Zee Media's commitment to building news brands that are aligned with the evolving consumer habits.”