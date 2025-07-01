Zee Bharat Successfully Hosts 'Global Health And Wellness Summit 2025 – Vietnam Edition'
The chief guest, Mr. Roshan Lepcha, Representative of the Indian Mission in Hanoi and a senior Indian Foreign Service officer, lauded Zee Bharat’s initiative. He emphasized that such collaborations strengthen ties between India and Vietnam in the fields of health and wellness.
Trending Photos
On the occasion of Doctors' Day, Zee Bharat proudly organized the 'Global Health and Wellness Summit 2025 – Vietnam Edition'. The summit was inaugurated by Santosh Kumar, Editor of Zee Bharat, and aimed at fostering global dialogue on holistic health, lifestyle enhancement, and wellness awareness.
The event brought together renowned doctors, wellness experts, and health leaders from India and across the world. The chief guest, Mr. Roshan Lepcha, Representative of the Indian Mission in Hanoi and a senior Indian Foreign Service officer, lauded Zee Bharat’s initiative. He emphasized that such collaborations strengthen ties between India and Vietnam in the fields of health and wellness.
Prominent participants included:
Dr. Geet Bajpai, Principal Consultant & Unit Head-Nephrology, Max Hospital, Dwarka
Dr. Laxmi Kant Tripathi, Chief-Nephrology & Transplantation, Artemis Hospital, Gurugram
Dr. Anil Prasad Bhatt, Director – Nephrology & Kidney Transplant, Max Superspeciality Hospital, Noida
Dr. Jitendra Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, Accord Superspeciality Hospital, Faridabad
Dr. Alok Kumar, Professor and Head, Department of Nephrology, Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical and Health Sciences, Dehradun
Dr. T.N. Tiwari, Director & CEO, Nutrimed Dairy
Mr. Ramesh Arora, Founder, Kwality Pharmaceuticals Limited
Dr. Arpit Chopra, Director, Arogya Super Speciality Modern Homeopathy
Mr. Pawan Yadav, MD, Devansh Dhara
The summit featured insightful discussions on diabetes, kidney health, wellness trends, and holistic living. Experts also shared valuable perspectives on Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and transplantation options.
Through this summit, Zee Bharat has launched a new chapter in its 'Health Mega Summit' journey, marking a significant milestone in promoting health and wellness globally.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv