DOCTORS DAY TODAY

Zee Bharat Successfully Hosts 'Global Health And Wellness Summit 2025 – Vietnam Edition'

Last Updated: Jul 01, 2025, 08:13 PM IST
On the occasion of Doctors' Day, Zee Bharat proudly organized the 'Global Health and Wellness Summit 2025 – Vietnam Edition'. The summit was inaugurated by Santosh Kumar, Editor of Zee Bharat, and aimed at fostering global dialogue on holistic health, lifestyle enhancement, and wellness awareness.

The event brought together renowned doctors, wellness experts, and health leaders from India and across the world. The chief guest, Mr. Roshan Lepcha, Representative of the Indian Mission in Hanoi and a senior Indian Foreign Service officer, lauded Zee Bharat’s initiative. He emphasized that such collaborations strengthen ties between India and Vietnam in the fields of health and wellness.

Prominent participants included:

Dr. Geet Bajpai, Principal Consultant & Unit Head-Nephrology, Max Hospital, Dwarka

Dr. Laxmi Kant Tripathi, Chief-Nephrology & Transplantation, Artemis Hospital, Gurugram

Dr. Anil Prasad Bhatt, Director – Nephrology & Kidney Transplant, Max Superspeciality Hospital, Noida

Dr. Jitendra Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, Accord Superspeciality Hospital, Faridabad

Dr. Alok Kumar, Professor and Head, Department of Nephrology, Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical and Health Sciences, Dehradun

Dr. T.N. Tiwari, Director & CEO, Nutrimed Dairy

Mr. Ramesh Arora, Founder, Kwality Pharmaceuticals Limited

Dr. Arpit Chopra, Director, Arogya Super Speciality Modern Homeopathy

Mr. Pawan Yadav, MD, Devansh Dhara

The summit featured insightful discussions on diabetes, kidney health, wellness trends, and holistic living. Experts also shared valuable perspectives on Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and transplantation options.

Through this summit, Zee Bharat has launched a new chapter in its 'Health Mega Summit' journey, marking a significant milestone in promoting health and wellness globally.

