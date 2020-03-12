Zee Digital registers phenomenal growth, ranks 3rd for unique mobile users, 4th for unique users (Desktop & Mobile) on ComScore

NEW DELHI: Zee Digital, the online arm of the Zee Group, has registered a phenomenal growth according to the latest ComScore India rankings. As per the January 2020 ComScore report, Zee Digital is ranked 3rd for Unique Mobile Users (123 Million). The group is also ranked 4th for Unique Users (Desktop & Mobile) (125.2 Million) among the News/Information category in India.

According to the latest ComScore report, Zee Digital has grown by 85% during April 2019 to January 2020 period as against the 40% growth in the industry and 44% average growth for "Top 5" competitors during the same period.

The latest ComScore report has placed Zee Digital ahead of many leading digital networks on the basis of unique users under the News and Information category in India.

Significantly, Zee Digital has also been the fastest-growing digital venture among the Top 10 groups during the past two months.

In September 2019, Zee Digital had for the first time crossed the 100-million unique monthly users mark on ComScore India ranking.