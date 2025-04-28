Zee Education Conclave 2025: UP Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay Highlights Progress, Addresses Paper Leak Allegations

Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay on Monday addressed key issues related to education during the Zee Education Conclave in Delhi. He discussed the initiatives and plans being implemented to promote higher education in Uttar Pradesh, adding that the state's vision is to become a model for education, and responded to questions regarding allegations of paper leaks.

Reacting to key achievements of the Uttar Pradesh government in the field of higher education after 2017, he said that previous governments in Uttar Pradesh had damaged the education system by promising, 'Give us your vote, and we’ll give you the right to cheat.' He further added that under the Yogi government, revolutionary changes have taken place. In the first five years, the collapsing system was brought back on track. In the second term, it is now running swiftly. Today, new policies have been introduced for the development of education and educators in UP, and new universities have been established.

Addressing the question about paper leaks in Uttar Pradesh, he said that in the context of higher education, only one paper leak has occurred since he took office. Earlier, paper leaks were common, but this time, as soon as he received information about a leak, the entire system was integrated with technology within two days. Since then, not a single paper leak has occurred in higher education.

While talking about a “Yogi Model” in the field of education, the Higher Education Minister highlighted the significant progress in higher education in the state. He added that earlier, no university from Uttar Pradesh featured in any national or global rankings, and not a single one was listed in world rankings. But today, three state universities are in the UGC Grade-1 ranking, six government universities have received an A++ grade from NAAC, and three have been awarded an A+ grade. Additionally, seven top institutions from UP are now featured in the NIRF rankings, and three universities from the state are among the top 100 universities in India.

Reacting to the question of why, despite the government's numerous initiatives for students, they are still inclined to pursue higher education abroad, the Higher Education Minister said that this trend has existed for many years, and changing it would be a true revolution. He added that in the coming days, students from both India and abroad will come to study here — this transformation is already underway.

He further added that children are not sent to madrasas solely due to financial constraints, but because parents want them to receive religious and spiritual education. He clarified that they are not saying Quranic education should be denied, but along with the Quran, children should also have access to computers. Madrasas will be equipped with facilities such as computers, smart classes, and laboratories to ensure a more balanced and modern education.