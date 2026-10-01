/Zee Entertainment marks 34 years with a new push into digital, sports and short-form content

"At 'Z', our journey has been one of pioneering spirit, continuous innovation and creating meaningful value for our consumers, shareholders, employees and partners. Over the last 34 years, 'Z' has been recognized for unlocking newer growth avenues, and we are carrying forward this rich legacy, as we propel the growth momentum for the Company’s future. We have sharpened our strategic priorities to build the business with greater discipline, and we are investing in the required capabilities across content, technology and talent to enhance the Company’s competitive advantage. We firmly believe the next chapter of 'Z' holds greater promise and potential, and we are well-positioned to shape the next three decades and more of the Company and industry at large."