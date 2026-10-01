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  • /Zee Entertainment marks 34 years with a new push into digital, sports and short-form content

Zee Entertainment marks 34 years with a new push into digital, sports and short-form content

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has completed 34 years in India's media and entertainment industry and is focusing on digital growth, sports, short-form content and technology-led innovation.

Published: Oct 01, 2026, 05:51 PM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 05:51 PM IST
Zee Entertainment marks 34 years with a new push into digital, sports and short-form content
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Zee Entertainment marks 34 years with a new push into digital, sports and short-form content
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