/Zee Entertainment marks 34 years with a new push into digital, sports and short-form content

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has completed 34 years in India's media and entertainment industry and is now focusing on the next phase of growth. The company says it is strengthening its content, technology and digital capabilities while expanding into new areas such as sports, short-form content and live entertainment as it looks to stay ahead in a rapidly changing market.
Founded in 1992, Zee played a key role in changing the way Indians consume entertainment. Over the years, it expanded from television into digital platforms, movies, music and sports, becoming one of the country's largest media companies.
As it enters its 35th year, the company says it is building a stronger and more technology-driven business to meet changing consumer preferences. With viewers increasingly spending time across multiple screens and platforms, Zee is looking to create entertainment experiences that connect with audiences wherever they are.
Zee believes that attracting and retaining consumer attention has become one of the biggest challenges in today's entertainment industry. To address this, the company is investing in content, technology and distribution to increase engagement across television, digital and emerging platforms.
The company says its strategy is aimed at reaching consumers at every stage of their entertainment journey while also creating more opportunities for advertisers and business partners.
Speaking on the occasion of the company's 34th anniversary, Punit Goenka, Chief Executive Officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., said:
"At 'Z', our journey has been one of pioneering spirit, continuous innovation and creating meaningful value for our consumers, shareholders, employees and partners. Over the last 34 years, 'Z' has been recognized for unlocking newer growth avenues, and we are carrying forward this rich legacy, as we propel the growth momentum for the Company’s future. We have sharpened our strategic priorities to build the business with greater discipline, and we are investing in the required capabilities across content, technology and talent to enhance the Company’s competitive advantage. We firmly believe the next chapter of 'Z' holds greater promise and potential, and we are well-positioned to shape the next three decades and more of the Company and industry at large."
The company has identified several business segments that it believes will support future growth and help it maintain its position in the market.
As audiences increasingly consume content online, Zee is continuing to invest in its digital platforms. The company said its digital business remains profitable and is supported by a strategy built around content in seven languages, stronger storytelling and improvements to the user experience.
Zee also sees opportunities in short-form content, which has become popular among younger viewers looking for quick and mobile-friendly entertainment.
The company said it has strengthened governance practices and internal systems under the guidance of its board. It has also focused on improving operational efficiency and investing in its workforce.
According to Zee, developing future leaders and building stronger teams will be important as competition intensifies across the media and entertainment industry.
With a presence across television, digital, movies, music, sports and live entertainment, Zee believes it is well placed to benefit from changes in consumer behaviour and technology. The company says its goal remains to create meaningful entertainment experiences while delivering long-term value to shareholders and business partners.
After helping shape India's media landscape for more than three decades, Zee is now focusing on the future. By combining its established content business with new digital opportunities, the company hopes to strengthen its position in India and expand its influence in the global entertainment market.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.