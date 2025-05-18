ZEE Entertainment Takes A Bold Leap Into The Future As A Content, Technology Powerhouse

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (‘Z’), has announced its transformation into a Content and Technology Powerhouse, with an aim to offer premium quality content and an immersive consumer experience across entertainment platforms. In line with its futuristic approach, the Company is taking bold steps forward to realise its long-term growth aspirations centered around enhanced performance and profitability. The Company will identify and create value-accretive opportunities that seamlessly amalgamate technology across all functions, including content creation, distribution and monetization.

New & Dynamic Brand Universe

As part of this strategic transformation, the Company unveiled a new and dynamic brand universe for its next phase of growth, reflecting its bold ambitions for the future, sharp focus on achieving the targeted goals and its unwavering commitment to constantly innovate and deliver value to all stakeholders. As the first truly Indian brand operating globally, the cutting-edge look and feel of 'Z' symbolises the young, emerging India and its bold aspirations for the future. The ethos of the new brand universe stems from the pioneering spirit of the Company to build a robust growth trajectory for the future by leveraging a blend of content and technology across the business.

The fabric of Z's brand universe encompasses a blend of its deeply-rooted values and innovative spirit, which have been intricately woven into the design to reflect the Company's rich legacy, agile approach and futuristic outlook. The new design aims to inspire trust and deliver meaningful entertainment experiences to consumers across the globe. The cutting-edge design further leverages the power of 'Z' in its adaptive and dynamic expressions across all platforms. The approach reflects the Company’s synonymity with ‘Z’ and its strong consumer connect established over the last three decades

Brand Promise of 'Yours Truly, Z'

In a fast-evolving landscape, the Company’s modern and adaptive brand universe encompasses a definitive commitment to all its stakeholders. Its unique brand promise of ‘Yours Truly, Z' expresses trust and confidence in creating a meaningful impact within society and shaping a bright future that encompasses moments of optimism and togetherness for billions across the globe. This brand promise has empowered 'Z' to articulate its emotions in a heartfelt letter penned to all its stakeholders.

In the letter written to its valuable viewers, 'Z' expressed, "I promise to make you laugh louder, dream bigger and feel more deeply in every moment and through every experience. After all, life is not about counting the beats of your heart, but counting the moments that make your heart beat!"

Expressing gratitude towards the employees, 'Z' said, "The magic that we bring alive together is unmatched. But the most beautiful part of our story is not what we have achieved together, but the journey we have undertaken to achieve it. You are not just a part of this journey; you are the journey. Let us keep narrating stories that matter, creating moments that last and shaping a future that shines as brightly as you do!"

This brand promise of 'Yours Truly, Z' will also come to life in diverse languages on the Company's platforms across markets, reiterating the brand’s commitment to viewers.

Brand Architecture

The bold and modern design lends itself to the brand architecture of the platforms, which embody the vibrant hues representing the rich traditions and diversity of our Nation. It further reflects the strong connect that the platforms have established with viewers over the last three decades. The brand architecture symbolises a holistic expression that is a sharp blend of India’s multi-cultural tapestry with a global approach

Brand Pillars

The strategic and bold roadmap of 'Z' for the future is centered around the core brand pillars, including the Company’s Purpose of existence, which is ‘to enrich the lives of people around the world by creating extraordinary moments, which celebrate the power of optimism and togetherness’. Going forward, this Purpose statement will serve as the cornerstone to guide the Company in its strategic

decision-making approach.

Z's ambitions are evolving in conjunction with the industry, with an aim to not just entertain, but to also enrich the lives of consumers through meaningful contributions on and off the screen. As it progresses swiftly towards achieving its targeted aspirations, the Vision of the Company is 'to bring about a positive change in people’s lives through purposeful entertainment'.

In order to build a robust growth trajectory for the Company; the Human Capital of 'Z' will synchronize towards one crystal clear Mission which will resound as, 'we will consistently strive towards creating value for all our stakeholders, with a sharp focus on keeping our consumers entertained and informed through world class infotainment platforms'.

The new brand universe was unveiled by the CEO, Mr. Punit Goenka at the Company's marquee event, ZEE Cine Awards 2025, amidst the glitz and glamour of the industry. The Corporate brand embraced its new identity with an enthralling unveil in the presence of its stakeholders. In line with its consumer-focused approach, all the channels and platforms of the Company will embrace the new brand universe on 8th June 2025, during the telecast of ZEE Cine Awards.

Sharing his thoughts on the new brand universe, Mr. Punit Goenka, CEO, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “As we embark on a phase of growth backed by a robust focus on content and technology, the new look envisioned for the Company is futuristic, dynamic and agile; which is a firm representation of our team’s capabilities to capitalize on the emerging opportunities. It also reflects our commitment to embrace emerging technologies to enhance the overall consumer experience. The new brand universe underscores our bold spirit and resolve to remain agile and adaptive in a fast-evolving landscape. Our brand promise of 'Yours Truly, Z' reflects the Company’s consumer-centric approach and its commitment to consistently deliver meaningful entertainment experiences. The brand pillars have been crafted in line with our rich value system, and will serve as our north star, guiding the Company in achieving the targeted aspirations to build a robust growth trajectory for the next century. We firmly believe this new approach exemplifies our relentless pursuit for excellence by taking accountability for results and innovating to deliver purposeful business outcomes."

As a pioneer and a truly Indian entertainment brand with a legacy of over three decades, 'Z' has stayed ahead of the curve and set benchmarks by identifying growth opportunities across markets, unlocking the true potential of the Media & Entertainment industry at large.

As the Company moves forward in its next phase of growth, it aims to be at the forefront of innovation by enhancing its capabilities across the business to attain a stronger, competitive edge. 'Z' is revolutionizing the entertainment landscape to deliver cutting-edge experiences at the intersection of content and technology.

About ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. is a leading Content and Technology powerhouse, seamlessly blending its rich legacy with pioneering innovation to deliver cutting-edge entertainment experiences. With a presence in over 190 countries and a reach of over 1.3 billion people across the globe, 'Z' brings diverse stories to life through linear television, digital platforms, movies and music across languages. As a truly Indian brand with a global footprint, ‘Z’ remains committed towards enriching the lives of people around the world by creating extraordinary moments which celebrate the power of optimism and togetherness.