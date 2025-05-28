Zee Kannada News To Honour Karnataka’s Trailblazers At The Real Stars Awards 2025

Bengaluru: Zee Kannada News proudly announces the Real Stars Awards 2025, a prestigious celebration recognizing Karnataka’s most inspiring individuals who have made extraordinary contributions across diverse fields such as science, technology, healthcare, agriculture, social service, and public leadership. This grand event is scheduled for Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 5:00 PM at the renowned Ashok Hotel, Bengaluru.

Over the years, Zee Kannada News has remained committed to spotlighting real heroes whose silent efforts have made significant impacts in their communities and beyond. The Real Stars Awards 2025 aims to honour these changemakers and provide a platform that celebrates excellence, dedication, and service to society.

Distinguished Guests:

Shri Basavaraj Horatti, Hon’ble Chairman, Karnataka Legislative Council (Chief Guest)

Dr. G. Parameshwara, Hon’ble Home Minister

Shri Ramalinga Reddy, Minister for Transport & Muzrai

Shri Zameer Ahmed Khan, Minister for Housing

Shri Shivaraj Tangadagi, Minister for Kannada & Culture

Shri Priyank Kharge, Minister for Rural Development

Shri Byrathi Suresh, Minister for Urban Development

Celebrity Guests:

Dr. C. N. Ashwath Narayan, Former Deputy Chief Minister

Dr. Shiva Rajkumar, Acclaimed Actor

Tara Anuradha, Veteran Actress

Mrs. Geetha Shiva Rajkumar, Renowned Film Producer

Shri Yuvaraj Kumar, Popular Actor

The evening will be hosted by Zee Kannada News Editor Mr. Ravi S., who will lead the audience through a memorable evening of inspiration, celebration, and recognition.