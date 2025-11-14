Zee Media Enters Esports With Launch Of ‘Arena of Champions’ Gaming Tournament

Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL), one of India’s largest media networks, has announced its entry into the gaming and esports space with the launch of its first-ever competitive tournament - Zee Media Gaming Tournament: Arena of Champions. The initiative marks a landmark moment in Zee Media’s digital evolution, combining its media leadership with the momentum of India’s rapidly growing, youth-driven gaming culture.

This move aligns with Zee Media’s forward-looking vision to remain at the forefront of audience engagement and new-age content formats. By stepping into esports, the network is not simply expanding its portfolio, it is creating a vibrant intersection of entertainment, technology, and community.

As gaming is cementing itself as one of India’s fastest-growing entertainment sectors, the launch highlights Zee Media’s strategic intent to connect deeply with Gen Z and millennial audiences, who are powering the country’s digital transformation.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

At the core of the initiative is a Rs 10 lakh prize pool tournament, set to bring together top gaming squads from across the country in an intense competitive format. The tournament is being executed in partnership with Glazer Games, with Thryl onboard as the registration platform. Featuring structured gameplay, live commentary, digital streaming, and immersive fan engagement, the Arena of Champions promises a premium esports experience. Registrations open on 3rd November, signaling an exciting new chapter in Zee Media’s digital journey.

Commenting on the expansion, Mr. Priyadarshan Garg, Chief Business Officer, Indiadotcom Digital Private Limited, a Zee Media company, said:“Today’s youth are active participants in digital culture, shaping communities through gaming, streaming, and interactive engagement. Our entry into the esports space is a strategic step toward creating an ecosystem that connects with this new generation at a deeper, experiential level. By combining Zee Media’s scale and credibility with the energy and inclusivity of competitive gaming, we aim to redefine where entertainment, technology, and participation meet. This initiative also opens new avenues for brands, partners, and creators to engage meaningfully with India’s expanding gaming community.”

Mr. Ashish Srivastava, Co-Founder & COO, Glazer Labs, added: “We’re thrilled to partner with Zee Media as they enter the world of gaming and esports. This is a major step toward bringing esports further into the mainstream and unlocking new possibilities for India’s gaming ecosystem.”

By combining the trust of mainstream media with the dynamism of esports, Zee Media is setting new standards in digital entertainment and empowering a generation that doesn’t just consume content, but lives it. With this tournament, Zee Media is not just entering the gaming industry; it is reimagining the future of how India plays, connects, and competes.