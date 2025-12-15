Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2996331https://zeenews.india.com/india/zee-media-s-big-win-91-awards-at-enba-2024-highlight-its-reinforcing-leadership-in-indian-journalism-2996331.html
NewsIndiaZee Media’s Big Win: 91 Awards At ENBA 2024 Highlight Its Reinforcing Leadership In Indian Journalism
ENBA AWARDS ZEE

Zee Media’s Big Win: 91 Awards At ENBA 2024 Highlight Its Reinforcing Leadership In Indian Journalism

The 91 awards were won across Zee Media’s expansive portfolio, spanning Zee News, WION, Zee Business, Zee Bharat, Salaam TV, regional and digital platforms, recognising excellence in journalism, editorial depth, innovation, storytelling, and audience impact. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 15, 2025, 06:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Zee Media’s Big Win: 91 Awards At ENBA 2024 Highlight Its Reinforcing Leadership In Indian Journalism

Zee Media Corporation Limited marked a defining moment at the Exchange4Media News Broadcasting Awards (ENBA) 2024, securing an extraordinary 91 awards across categories, reaffirming its position as one of India’s largest and most influential news networks.

The 91 awards were won across Zee Media’s expansive portfolio, spanning Zee News, WION, Zee Business, Zee Bharat, Salaam TV, regional and digital platforms, recognising excellence in journalism, editorial depth, innovation, storytelling, and audience impact. This sweeping success underscores Zee Media’s continued commitment to credible reporting, scale-driven reach, and purpose-led journalism across India.

From election coverage and digital news microsites to investigative reporting, regional storytelling, and business journalism, the awards celebrate the network’s ability to inform, engage, and lead conversations across platforms and languages.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

With a strong national footprint and deep regional presence, Zee Media continues to shape India’s news narrative by embracing evolving formats, technology, and an audience-first approach.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Men's fashion
Men’s Winter Sweatshirts to Stay Stylish, Warm, and Comfortable
Delhi-NCR pollution
Bhupender Yadav Chairs High-Level Review Of Air Pollution Action Plans
chittorgarh news
Chittorgarh Collectorate Receives Bomb Threat; Security Tightened
Srinagar winter
J-K: Srinagar Air Quality Turns Hazardous As AQI Touches 200, IMD Says…
Technology news
Insta-Year-In-Review 2025: Check List Of Moments That Kept India Scrolling
PM Modi Jordan Visit
PM Modi Starts 3 Nation Tour With Jordan Visit, Set To Hold Talks With King
enba awards zee
Zee Media Wins 91 Awards At ENBA 2024, Reinforcing Leadership In Journalism
Raj Kumar Goyal CIC
Ex- IAS Officer Raj Kumar Goyal Takes Charge As Chief Information Commissioner
Pax Silica club
Why US’ Eight-Nation Pax Silica Club Missed Out India | Explained
Jumpsuit fashion
Playsuit You Must Grab in the End-of-Reason Sale — Chic & Perfect for 2025!