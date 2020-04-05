हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Zee Media urges people to join Prakash Parv to dispel darkness of coronavirus

India will come together to fight the coronavirus pandemic on April 5 by switching off lights for 9 minutes at 9 pm after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal on Friday for a show of solidarity to end the "darkness" of coronavirus.

Zee Media urges people to participate in large numbers to fight the coronavirus crisis by lighting Divas, candles, lamps and flash and once again appreciate the selfless work of our corona fighters who are working to make India a safer place to live in. 

Zee Media strongly believes that we can only fight the crisis if all 130 crores Indians come together and pledge to end it.

The entire country should follow the guidelines and defeat coronavirus proving that India can fight any battle that comes its way. 

In a video message, the prime minister said people should maintain social distancing and not form groups while lighting up lamps. He said the people should stay indoors.

He also said that people displayed unprecedented discipline and a sense of service during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown that started on March 24 for a period of 21 days.

PM said, "In this darkness spread by the coronavirus pandemic, we must continuously progress towards light and hope. We must continuously strive to take those of us most affected, our poor brothers and sisters, from disappointment to hope. We must end the darkness and uncertainty emanating from the crisis, by progressing towards light and certainty.''

This was PM Modi's second such address to the nation since the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in the country. In India, the COVID-19 count has crossed the 3,000-mark with the number of deaths rising to 77 till Sunday morning.

On March 24, PM had announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the deadly virus.

Zee Media urges Indians to join Prakash Parv on April 5 at 9 pm. 

 

CoronavirusPrakash Parvcoronavirus updates9 minutes 9 pm
